'Tis the season – and the one most Cherokee County residents have been waiting for.
Several people have called the Daily Press in the past week to ask questions about the Snowflake skating rink. Their angst when we explained its demise is understandable, but it couldn't be helped. Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff tried to keep it going with an infusion of money from the Tahlequah Sports League, but the expense became more than TSL could handle without giving up other critical programs, and no one else stepped up to the plate. The city's budget couldn't handle it, either.
But even so, Tahlequah has a slate of great activities on tap for the holidays. Children at the local schools are offering programs, and Northeastern State University will also host concerts and other seasonal fare. NSU will soon light up Seminary Hall, and lights and decorations in Tahlequah are already in place, with an official event Nov. 25. The Tahlequah Christmas parade, with its theme of "A Holiday Celebration Spectacular," will be Friday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m., and Hulbert's Christmas parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3. Earlier that day, the Cookie Stroll on Main will happen in downtown Tahlequah, and the Thompson House Victorian Christmas will be that weekend.
In other words, there's no shortage of family fun, and most of the events have already been listed on the TDP website. A quick archive search using appropriate key words will do the trick. As for adult fun, there's plenty of that, too. As time goes on, TDP will report what veterans organizations and local bars and clubs will be doing. Hunter's Home will have an open house, and other places will, too. Cherokee Nation always has wonderful displays on the square and elsewhere.
But one of the most popular events of the season just kicked off this week. It's TDP's annual Shop Tahlequah, an annual promotion that encourages local residents to keep their tax dollars here at home. It's no secret that many businesses depend on the holiday season to keep them afloat, and the extra tax dollars generated are important to the city. Savvy shoppers also know from experience that just about anything they can get online or in Tulsa can also be purchased here in Tahlequah – and for about the same price. But the best part is the personal, down-home service we can't get anywhere but from our friends and neighbors who operate businesses here.
We've also explained this promotion on our website – again, a quick search will reveal the details. But we can now confirm the cash grand prizes – of $500, $1,000 and $3,000 – will again be part of the bounty. When purchases are made at participating merchants, the patrons will get tickets, and those will be entered into a series of drawings, set for Friday, Dec. 16. These will take place on Facebook Live, the local radio station, and there's a Facebook event page, Shop Tahlequah 2022, that locals can follow. Other great prizes are part of the lineup, too.
So, it's easy to get into the holiday spirit, with so much going on. Make a list of things you're going to do – and check it twice! – and don't forget to Shop Tahlequah first. You'll be glad you did.
