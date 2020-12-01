Americans are understandably tired of the isolation wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. A quick glance at social media stands as proof in the pudding, with countless images of family get-togethers over the Thanksgiving holiday. And those who sat around the table with several other people ought to think about what happens next.
We may have to pay a high price for our inability to resist gathering with loved ones. Medical professionals, already burdened with the spike in cases brought on by colder weather, expect to see another surge within the next week or so. Indeed, in some areas, it's already started.
At least one doctor has noticed another disturbing trend that can only be attributed to a type of defiance. Some people who live in cities that have mask mandates, like Tahlequah, apparently saw fit to thumb their noses at the establishment by going to the homes of friends and relatives in cities without those requirements. Did they expect the cops to start knocking on doors and asking for head counts?
When concerned friends made well-meaning comments, they were often met with hostility: "How dare you! No one at our Thanksgiving celebration has COVID!" Making such a statement is tantamount to claiming the Earth is flat, just because it looks that way from one person's perspective. Since an alarming number of people who have COVID are asymptomatic, though, the consequences of that belief could be far more harmful than a flat-earth fantasy.
Though their pleas may fall on deaf ears, health care professionals are recommending that everyone who traveled over the Thanksgiving holiday, or who attended a gathering with more than just two or three others, get tested for COVID-19. Tests are free and are widely available now, and at three or four locations in Tahlequah alone. The Daily Press has reported on testing availability and will continue to do so; a quick look at our website will reveal all the information needed.
There can be no dispute that with politicians muddying the waters about COVID, the public is confused, and many people agonize over what steps to take to protect themselves and others. Nothing is foolproof, but wearing facial coverings, maintaining a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others, and avoiding crowded places – especially indoors – is the best we can do until a vaccine becomes readily available. Even then, we should be prepared for the very real possibility that who gets the shots and when will be politicized, with governors ensuring their allies will be protected first.
But getting a test after a potential exposure is another way to be prepared. Five days afterward, or if symptoms present sooner is probably best; a test taken a day after the possible exposure may not tell the tale. And remember, there are other illnesses making the rounds now, too – the flu and strep throat, to name a couple.
If people want to make assumptions about their own health, they have that right. But they shouldn't try to impose their cavalier attitude upon the innocent folks with whom they might come into contact after their reckless behavior. Get a test. It could save a life – maybe your own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.