There is no excuse for racism, and no circumstance under which it is acceptable - even if a popular leader seems to advocate it by certain actions, or lack thereof. And police brutality should never be the means of putting down dissent.
Even when protesters start overreaching their First Amendment right to "peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances," force should be the last resort, regardless of the blustering of politicians. Police are charged with the duty to "protect and serve," which means they must rise above the fray - and to paraphrase a former first lady, go high when others go low.
No matter the side one is on, violence - the kind that destroys human lives or property - is wrong, and we should not hesitate to decry it. But in doing so, we must seek to understand why violence occurred, and what we can do in the future to mitigate it. That does not include military action. When it comes to civil unrest, even a hint of setting soldiers against their fellow Americans to force compliance is an insult to the U.S. Constitution and an abomination to to humanity.
Despite the work of Dr. Martin Luther King and other people of color dating back to the Civil War and beyond, racism in America is still rampant. Many people insist they're not racist, and try to prove it by rattling off names of black friends. But when their reaction to the Black Lives Matter movement or peaceful protests against racial injustice is visceral hatred, they're not just missing the point; they're revealing something about themselves they don't want to face.
People aren't born racists, but they are born into environments that foment racism. In some parts of the country, it's so acute that young people have to deprogram themselves from bigotries they picked up as children. The eye-opening often happens in college, when students are exposed to people from other races, cultures, creeds, faiths or sexual orientation. That's why ultra-right agitators despise higher education so much, and dub it a beehive of liberalism; they're afraid the beliefs they've ingrained into their progeny will unravel as the kids become enlightened.
Racism can be overt or covert. In the former, harmful actions or words might be aimed at people of color. The latter is marked by failure to understand or acknowledge systematic abuses - or more often, refusal to speak out against discrimination. So even while methods of achieving justice might be criticized, the reason for seeking it in the first place must be recognized, and the root of it condemned.
Peaceful protests continue across the country because yet again, a police officer killed a black man. The peaceful protests are righteous and justified, because black men are exponentially more likely to be subjected to police action than their white counterparts. Still, most cops take their jobs to "protect and serve" seriously, so they should no more be subjected to blanket condemnation than protesters should be, since the looters and prosters are not one in the same.
As Christ said, those who live by the sword will die by the sword - and meeting violence with more violence solves nothing. Americans should ask what we, as a country, can do to make sure violence is not just wrong, but unnecessary. We should admit some of the looters seen in videos are outsiders - "agent provocateurs," sent in to incite law-breaking so others will be targeted by police. And more than a few show white skin above masks - which ironically, they would refuse to wear to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but happily use to conceal their identities.
Not everything is as it seems. Americans must put the situation into context, and listen to their hearts as well as their brains before they render judgments. And they should ignore those politicians whose only concern is their own re-election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.