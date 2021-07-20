Not every community project or feature has to be intended for profit. Many events and activities aren't necessarily "self-sustaining," but that doesn't mean they aren't worthwhile. Sometimes, the positive aspects make it worth expending taxpayer dollars to keep it alive.
That might be the case for Tahlequah's Snowflake, the ice rink that used to draw visitors and residents alike to the downtown corridor during winter months. A couple of times, it came close to breaking even, but other years, not so much. That had to do, in large part, to the weather. Sometimes it was too warm to keep the rink open as long as it should have been. Weather was also a factor in the area's former BalloonFest; it always seemed to rain every time that popular event came around.
But that doesn't mean the community shouldn't try to keep alive certain events – especially if they are beloved by many who live here. That may be why Ward 4 Tahlequah City Councilor Trae Ratliff and others would like to revive this winter festival. Ratliff said recently that Tahlequah Sports League, of which he is president, received a $15,000 grant from the Arvest Foundation, and TSL would like to use that money to bring back Snowflake. This is why Ratliff asked the other councilors to hold off approving surplus sale of the skates and other trappings, including the Zamboni.
Predictably, there are naysayers. It's a fact that certain curmudgeons will oppose any effort that doesn't benefit them directly, pointing out these endeavors are "a waste of taxpayer dollars." But objective observers will also note these same folks have no problem dumping that same money into their own pet projects. After all, how many people who railed against the stimulus checks send their own windfalls back to the government?
One man inserted his foot firmly into his piehole on the TDP Facebook page by asking what ice skating has to do with sports. That question doesn't even merit a response. It's been heard before, in regard to the Tahlequatics pool complex. In any case, a better question would be, what do this gentlemen and his negative friends have to do with TSL?
Snowflake was a popular project for this community. Every poll conducted during its existence, and in the wake of its demise, showed that. TDP took dozens of calls from people complaining, and asking if there was some way we could help keep it alive, but the answer was apparently no. Supporters pointed out the rink brought in visitors who spent money at downtown businesses. It gave families a worthwhile activity – something they could do together besides watching the TV. It could also open many other avenues for profit, for those who are ambitious and creative enough to exploit the opportunity.
The mayor has said the city's coffers are in much better shape than they were a few years ago. Since that's the case, the city can probably afford to give Snowflake another shot, especially with the help of TSL. Tahlequatics and the hiking and biking trail aren't bringing in millions in profits, but they are essential parts of this community. Given the right set of circumstances – aggressive promotion, proper management and a willingness to listen to new ideas – Snowflake could be, too.
