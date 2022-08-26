Many Cherokee County residents are irked that they can no longer take in the scenery at Goat's Bluff, with the unique nearby formation of Bathtub Rocks. Some are so annoyed, in fact, that they show up anyway, despite the widespread knowledge that they're not supposed to be there.
The Nature Conservancy, through Nickles Preserve, owns the property now, after it passed through other hands over the years, including those of the late Tom Tate. It's private property, not like public access areas along the Illinois River such as No Head Hollow. But apparently, certain folks don't respect the concept of ownership, and believe they are entitled to show up whenever they please – and do whatever they please.
Therein lies the problem. Initially, the owners allowed people to continue enjoying the area, as they were accustomed to doing for many years. They just asked that guests respect the beauty of the area, and that they leave it as they found it. But anyone who doesn't respect the property of others is likely to ignore such requests, and they did. Empty beer cans and booze bottles, flip-flops, clothing, Styrofoam ice chests, food containers and wrappers, and other debris – including used condoms – were discarded unceremoniously.
Just as bad, groups of people would come in to party, trampling the flora, harassing the fauna and making noise that could be heard down the valley for miles. Fights erupted and people were injured. At some point, it was clear the owners would have to ban visitors to preserve the area, and that's what happened.
Now, a security guard patrols the area, ticketing those who trespass. That has ruffled more than a few feathers, and provoked indignant responses from the rude and the entitled. They can't seem to understand that if it weren't for other inconsiderate guests, the property might not have been closed to the public.
The property owners had every right to put a halt to trespassers, just as any of us would want to do if intruders broke into our homes, or camped out on our lawns. It's ironic that some of the people who squawk the loudest also bellow incessantly about their own rights and property, seeming to forget that others enjoy the same liberties.
The message from here is this: Stay off the parts of that property that are closed to the public, or pay the price. If not, you deserve whatever you get.
