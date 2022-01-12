The latest data on COVID-19 brings both some good news and some bad, but if early indicators can be taken to heart, there's reason for optimism – not that the virus is dying out, but that the country may be turning a corner.
First, the bad news, which most people have figured out already: The omicron strain has shown itself to be more contagious than earlier variants. And scientists studying it say it appears that people may become contagious sooner than they did before – as early as within a day after infection. According to the CDC, those with COVID are most likely to pass it on within a few days after contracting it, as well as right after they begin experiencing symptoms. That may be a little different with omicron, though, because symptoms often present more quickly than with other variants – perhaps three days after infection.
Is the incubation period shorter for omicron? It's too early to tell, but researchers think the shorter incubation period could explain its rapid spread. Tests turn positive by day three – far earlier than before when a person could be infected for many days before getting that result. That means tests may be positive much earlier, thus enabling the individual to quarantine more quickly. And as before, those with symptoms should be tested as soon as they can. Then, the CDC says patients should isolate for at least five days – or until they go 24 hours without a fever.
Now, the good news: Researchers have seen signs that the quickly-moving omicron may have hit a peak in Great Britain and is on the cusp of doing the same in the U.S. When that happens, cases should start falling rapidly. The explanation is rather simple, for those who know anything about viruses: It's so contagious that it will soon run out of people to infect. For those who look on the bright side of life, this could mean a welcome respite – at least for a while.
Experts still say they don't know what will happen during the "next phase" of the pandemic, and there's almost certainly going to be one. The ebb and flow of omicron isn't the same across the globe, and the seriousness of the illness, as well as the mortality rate, vary significantly. People are still getting sick and dying; about the only thing that seems to be clear is that those who are fully vaccinated are far likely to become extremely ill or die.
A model project at The University of Washington predicts that by Jan. 19, the number of daily reported cases will crest at 1.2 million and then drop – because those who are going to be infected, will have already been infected. Some researchers suggest the U.S. may have already hit its peak. But that's an overall picture; that does not say much about Oklahoma, which is in the middle of the country and thus the last to get inundated with illnesses that start at the coasts and move inward.
Experts suggest that one day, omicron may be viewed as a pivotal point in the pandemic, as new drugs and increased vaccination rates tamp down COVID into a more flu-like virus that humans can live with. That will almost have to happen – and it may mean that those who truly want to avoid infection may have to get annual vaccinations, just like many do for the flu.
For now, though, numbers in Cherokee County are rising rapidly, and school campuses are being hit hard. Everyone should still be social distancing, practicing good hygiene, and doing whatever else they can to keep themselves safe. Ignoring this virus won't make it go away, but using the human brain to outsmart it might render it manageable.
