Cherokee County got some good news this week from Dr. John Galdamez, one of the local medical professionals who is considered extremely knowledgeable about COVID.
First, Galdamez reminded the public of what most of us already knew: That COVID will be here for a long while, if not permanently - just like influenza. He warned that this doesn't mean it could be less dangerous to those who are immune-compromised. That number could include the elderly, the obese, or those with chronic conditions.
But he believes the U.S. has turned yet another corner in the battle against this virus. Instead of focusing on prevention, most health care professionals are promoting treatment for those who become infected. That includes medicine that can be given on an outpatient basis. He said about 70% of the U.S. population has either had COVID or been vaccinated. That, he added, has gotten us about as close to "herd immunity" as we can get. And that was the goal all along for experts.
During an interview with TDP, Galdamez discussed the latest variant - XE, which is apparently a combination of the BA.1 omicron variant and the subvariant BA.2. For laypeople, the labels aren't as important as the fact that XE isn't as dangerous as its predecessors. A scare erupted in Europe a few weeks ago over this variant, and yet, Americans seem to be traveling with relative ease to countries across the pond. For the most part, European governments have been more aggressive in their reactions to COVID, so their laid-back attitudes about XE suggest the world may be on the downhill slope.
Once again, a cautionary approach is prudent. Many people still feel more comfortable wearing masks or avoiding large crowds - especially in indoor settings. At this point, planes still require masks. But there is good reason to believe that while we can't throw caution to the wind, we can let down our defenses a bit - and perhaps start getting along better with our friends and neighbors who have different opinions about the virus than we do.
Perhaps the most encouraging words from Galdamez came in a passing comment he made, suggesting further lockdowns would not be needed. That's about the best news anyone could hear. Total lockdowns may have caused more trouble than they were worth, especially when so many people flouted the rules, anyway, and so many businesses closed or suffered greatly.
The state health department also had a positive tidbit: Cherokee County is finally in the "green zone," and no deaths have been reported in some time. But please: Keep washing your hands and sanitizing. You should've been doing that, anyway.
