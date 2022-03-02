In Oklahoma, where the Legislature often neglects public education in favor of other pet projects, it's long been up to individual communities to prop up schools. The state is fortunate it still has enough residents who understand the importance of a quality education - and who are willing to step up to the plate to keep it alive.
That's one reason why parent-teacher organizations - or PTOs, for short - are so critical. Most, if not all, schools in Cherokee County have some sort of group, although these days, the more formal Parent-Teacher Associations are becoming few and far between. There are generally membership fees associated with those, and especially in rural areas, many parents can't afford them. The Daily Press had a series about PTOs recently.
The informal groups are made up of parents who ] care about their children's education. They're willing to roll up their sleeves, even though they are disproportionately working parents, either in the home or outside of it. They're interested in what their children are learning, and they support the teachers in their efforts. They listen, but they also share their own ideas. They come up with fundraisers, and they show up to help. They understand what their school districts need, whether it be textbooks, better facilities, special education, meals, after-school programs - whatever. They want everything in place to ensure their children get the best education possible, so they can move on to college or trade school or a meaningful, decent-paying job.
PTO parents are not among those who insist the Legislature enact laws to keep teachers in line and to punish them for imagined infractions. Those parents rarely have interaction with teachers or administrators; they often don't show up for parent-teacher conferences. They've instead allowed certain pundits and media outlets to shape their opinions, to manipulate them into thinking public educators are awful people, bent on turning their kids into communists.
Although they claim they don't want the state to raise their children, that's what they're insisting upon when they demand restrictions on books, legitimate history curricula, and the imposition of specific religious tenets in school. They are disconnected from real-world problems and their own children, sometimes because they have grueling jobs, but other times because they have their noses in the powder, their mouths around the bottle, or their posteriors firmly planted on the sofa in front of the tube, where they'll be further indoctrinated by talking heads of ill will. It's guilt that spurs them into demanding that someone else - a lawmaker - carry the water to force teachers to conform to whatever practices they wrongly believe are right.
Every Cherokee County school brings something unique to the table, and all have teachers and administrators who take their job seriously to help mold the next generation of Americans. The Daily Press regularly reports on special programs and people, focusing on rural schools in every weekend edition. We salute not just the teachers and administrators, but the parents who love their children, who maintain a strong sense of community, and who will take active roles in making a better tomorrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.