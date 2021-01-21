One of the most significant acts undertaken thus far by the administration of President Joe Biden will largely escape notice of the general public. Americans will be more concerned with the U.S. rejoining the Paris Climate Accord, immigration policy or a pullback on the Keystone pipeline.
But just hours after the inauguration, Americans witnessed something not seen in a long time: A White House press secretary stood before a pool of reporters and promised to bring truth and transparency back to government. Jen Psaki may have dropped more than a few jaws when she acknowledged a “deep respect for the role of a free and independent press in our democracy,” and pledged to hold daily briefings – daily! – every weekday.
What a difference a day makes! Perhaps it’s too early to express optimism, but it sounds as if the new administration is going to be accountable to the people, answering the hard questions rather than governing by tweet.
Psaki said this: “There will be moments when we disagree, and there will certainly be days where we disagree for extensive parts of the briefing even, perhaps. But we have a common goal, which is sharing accurate information with the American people.”
Clearly, that type of information has been sorely lacking over the past few years. It’s easy enough to thumb off a hostile tweet to let your Twitter followers – some adoring, some critical – know what you’re thinking, and what you claim to be doing for the American people. But the trouble with a tweet is, the official doesn’t have to answer any questions. He can lie relentlessly, and the one-way street offered by Twitter offers no way to hold his feet to the fire. Challenging or outraged responses are simply ignored.
In other words, one who leads by tweet doesn’t have to face the Fourth Estate, which was upheld by the Founders as the one bulwark standing between democracy and anarchy.
Despite the abuse heaped upon the media by the Trump administration, real journalists have answered a higher calling, like those in the medical and teaching professions. They don’t do their jobs for the pay, the glory, or the recognition. If they were after accolades, most of them would have fled the field by now. They see their role as public servants: watchdogs over the government, keeping a sharp eye out for any malfeasance among the "public servants" to whom voters have entrusted their country's leadership.
It’s difficult to comprehend why so many people thought Donald Trump’s lack of accountability – and his attacks on anyone who dared question his motives or policies – was a positive aspect of his character. His steady and daily drumbeat of lambasting the mainstream media's "fake news," and even using that old Communist label of “enemy of the people,” took its toll among the easily fooled. It’s also true that some in the national broadcast media are not as objective as they should be, and they allow personal opinion to override facts.
Biden could help restore some of that trust by reinstating the Fairness Doctrine, which Ronald Reagan kicked to the curb. That rule forced broadcasters to give both sides of the opinion coin. Many folks are old enough to remember the point-counterpoint offered at the end of the evening news by Howard K. Smith and Harry Reasoner. If accountability is to return to the Executive Branch, it also must return to a segment of the media if they are to serve their proper function. The phrase “physician, heal thyself” comes to mind.
Americans should demand accountability of the Biden administration— the kind that can only be ensured by a courageous, introspective, and savvy press corps. The public has a right to expect that kind of professionalism, and they should get it.
