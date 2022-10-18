Elsewhere in this Wednesday e-edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, we introduce a new column, by Dr. Robert McQuitty. It's one we hope readers not only enjoy, but find useful as well.
Bob is a professor emeritus at Northeastern State University, with a particular interest in the American language. That should come as no surprise to anyone who knows him, since he taught English for so many years. His column is called "Grammar Dog."
Bob has also been an off-and-on contributor to TDP since at least the early '90s, when his son David played soccer for Tahlequah High School. Many long-time residents continue contributing, and they've been joined by newer ones. But it must be said that some folks who turn in press releases need a bit of help writing them, and anyone who reads what Bob has to say can pick up some pointers.
Most regular newspaper correspondents understand that press releases are to be written in "third person" – meaning pronouns used will be "he, him, his, she, her, hers, they, their, them," and so forth. First- and second-person pronouns have no place in news stories, except in quotes, although they are often employed by columnists. But there's a difference, and we hope readers will take the time to educate themselves, so we can give their families, friends and organizations the publicity they deserve.
We welcome Bob to our growing lineup!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.