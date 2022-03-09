Earlier this week, the New York Times published a front-page photo of some Ukrainian civilians killed during Russian attacks. The photo was very graphic, and its use ignited a controversy some said redefined that venerable newspaper's motto: "All the news that's fit to print."
When social media users tried to share the photo, Facebook told them that while it didn't violate the terms of service, its nature prompted the subject to be blanked out, so the viewer would have to click a button to see it. Facebook does this when the content of a photo is likely to offend a great many people. Since Facebook is a private company and thus has a right to set its own parameters, most reasonable people would support that decision.
Discussion will continue, because most community newspapers – like the Tahlequah Daily Press – would not have published an image depicting that type of violence, especially if the subjects were local individuals. The front page of a newspaper offers no options for avoiding a grisley sight, although this case might bring to mind a time when racy magazines were sold behind counters and their covers hidden from view. Facebook says it hides content in cases of animal abuse; death, wounds or someone's life being threatened; or suicide or self-harm. And that content isn't available for anyone under 18. But many young teens have managed to procure accounts by lying about their age, sometimes with approval of their parents.
But despite pragmatic concerns of some media outlets, both traditional and social, the Times had a different take. Its editors argued that sanitizing what's happening in the Ukraine right now would tacitly encourage people to continue believing the Russian propaganda that civilians aren't being targeted, or that they are being killed by their own neighbors. It must be perplexing for those churning the disinformation mill in Russia – the same ones who have convinced many Americans the 2020 election was "stolen" from President Trump – there are other reputable "boots on the ground" to refute their lies.
That is, if the public will believe them. Even now, amongst our friends and neighbors, there are people who are convinced Russia has a "right" to take the Ukraine, even though the latter country is older than the former one, in terms of historical establishment. There are people who agree with former President Trump that attacking the Ukraine was a "genius" move on the part of "President" Vladimir Putin. There are people who would rather accept the disinformation than face the fact that Putin is an evil autocratic who has started a war against innocent people, has threatened the use of nuclear weapons, and has dealt a severe blow to the world economy.
He has done this almost single-handedly, despite what those who hate President Biden insist. And Putin would have made his move even if Trump were still in office. U.S. intelligence shows Putin's plan has been in the works for years, and his behavior in Georgia and the Crimea prove it. But why now? The answer is simple: It's us – we, the people. The U.S. has been in turmoil since 2016, and since the 2020 election, the world has watched as Trump fans openly oppose those who support Biden. Putin merely calculated that given Americans' increasing anomosity for one another, we wouldn't give a hoot what he did half a world away. Turns out, he was wrong – at least, about the vast majority of U.S. citizens who aren't traitors to the concept of democracy.
Putin and his acolytes may believe, as Timothy McVeigh said of the 19 children he murdered in the Murrah Federal Building, that dead Ukrainian civilians are just "collateral damage." But every person of goodwill – especially one who holds to a faith in a higher power – would disagree.
