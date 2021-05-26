There's something wrong with Marjorie Taylor Greene, although it's difficult to pinpoint the exact nature of her problem without descending into trite labels of racism, misogyny, anti-intellectualism and other forms of bigotry. Yet calling her "ignorant" understates the fact.
National-level Republicans rightfully denounced Greene's recent comparison of mask mandates to the Holocaust. Indeed, a local Republican called the Daily Press office in hopes of seeing a piece pointing out that Greene doesn't speak for local members of the GOP – or, she added, any Republican she'd ever met, and asked: "What happened to the party that just wanted to promote fiscal responsibility and smaller government?"
The offending comment was made on the Real America Voice network show, "The Water Cooler with David Brody." Speaking of Nancy Pelosi, Greene said: "This woman is mentally ill. You know, we can look back in a time and history where people were told to wear a gold star. And they were definitely treated like second-class citizens, so much so that they were put in trains and taken to gas chambers in Nazi Germany. This is exactly the type of abuse that Nancy Pelosi is talking about."
Mentally ill? The old adage about the pot and its hypocritical assessment of the kettle comes to mind.
Greene – much like her mentor, former President Trump – doesn't hesitate to use outrageous language to splatter her enemies with bile. And also like Trump, she'll lie when it suits her, and hope others believe her. But anyone who knows anything about world history would call her comparison of face mask mandates to the unspeakable horror that exterminated between six and 11 million Jews – no one knows the exact number – would either brand her a fool, or one of the most anti-Semitic people to serve in office in decades.
What works for Trump isn't working as well for Greene, and some might argue that in itself is sexist. The number of high-profile Republicans lining up to condemn her is growing: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, U.W. Rep. Elise Stefanik, House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, and more. It's worth noting that many in this cadre initially blamed the Jan. 6 Capitol riots on Trump, but later backed off – way off – when they realized how many in their own party still support the man. Some idolize him, though why anyone would idolize a politician of any party – and make no mistake, he's always been one – is beyond comprehension.
And lately, Greene has been in questionable company. She's been hanging with Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is the target of a federal probe alleging he took an underaged girl across state lines to have sex with her. Gaetz, too, has adopted the crisis management style of Trump: Ignore it, create a distraction, and perhaps it will go away. Having latched onto Greene, Gaetz has created a distraction Trump himself could be proud of.
A sizable number of Cherokee County residents – probably a majority – oppose mask mandates, and a few have even crammed their feet into their mouths when speaking out publicly against them. Some have uttered profanities against mask-wearers, or even made threats. Most, though, have adapted to what works best for them and their families – and none, we must hope, share Greene's warped views.
If Democrats are trying to purge their ranks of old men like New York Andrew Cuomo who can't keep their hands to themselves, Republicans ought to do the same for national embarrassments like Greene.
