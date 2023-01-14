A few years ago in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom opened a three-year window so victims of child sex abuse could sue their assailants, even if it happened well before the statute of limitations came into play. The move was aimed at getting justice for adults who, as children, who had been molested - and though it was intended for all victims, it specifically targeted priests and other clergy who forced themselves on innocent children.
When the opportunity to grab a quick buck arises, opportunists inevitably ooze out of the woodwork with upturned palms, dredging up events of 50 years ago that would have been laughed out of court in that era. At least one litigant using this situation hopes no one will notice there's a difference between an innocent child who is forced to have sex with an adult, and a sexually precocious 16-year-old groupie who uses her budding sexuality to work her way backstage so she can seduce a rock 'n' roll icon.
A case in point is Julia Misley, née Julia Holcomb, who had what she now describes as "an illicit sexual relationship" with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler when she was 16 and he was 25. As unsavory as that may seem in terms of modern sensibilities, it would have been viewed through a very different lens in the 1970s. Tyler has always been open about that relationship, and his story has stayed the same, while Holcomb's has changed dramatically. The possibility of a windfall can't be a coincidence.
The tale began when Holcomb and her friends went backstage at an Aerosmith concert, whereupon Holcomb hit on Tyler, and he took her to his hotel room and had sex with her. But this was no one-night stand; in they were a couple for three years, and he admitted he might have married her.
Photos of the pair are circulating on the internet, and Holcomb is doing a stellar job giving the appearance of being happy with her circumstances. And she achieved them thanks to her parents, who signed over custody of her to Tyler so he wouldn't get arrested when she went on tour with him. Who took advantage of whom?
The difference in maturity between a girl who is 8, or 12, and one who is 16, is vast. Although 16-year-olds are considered minors when it comes to alcohol or the military, they can get driver's licenses. And 16 is the "age of consent" in Oklahoma and many other states, which means it's legal for someone older to marry, or merely have sex with, a 16-year-old. Anyone who reads the court report knows how common this is.
A key element of Holcomb's suit is her allegation that Tyler "forced" her to have an abortion after a fire in their apartment, which Tyler purportedly feared might have damaged the fetus. Holcomb is now an anti-abortion activist with several kids, so observers can be forgiven for wondering if her memory is faulty, or if a pro-life group is backing her lawsuit. But can she prove the decision to get the abortion was Tyler's, and not hers?
Can she prove their long-term liaison was a series of "various acts of criminal sexual conduct" that left her emotionally scarred, rather than a consensual relationship that benefited her at the time? It's doubtful, but she might still be able to score a lucrative settlement - or damage the career of Tyler and his bandmates, which would be sweet revenge for loss of her place in his orbit.
In some circles, groupies like Holcomb are referred to by epithets that question their moral character. It's possible Holcomb feels shame and has repented of her former lifestyle. But if there's wrongdoing here, it should be placed squarely on the shoulders of her parents, who handed her over to a man she now wants to label a predator. They are making a mockery of real victims of child sexual abuse.
