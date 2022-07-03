Elsewhere in this edition of the Daily Press, readers will find an in-depth enterprise package, called "America's Gun Culture." Firearms, and their inextricable bond with the Second Amendment, have never been more at the forefront of the national conversation than they are today. The topic came screaming back into the spotlight with the slaughter of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas last month.
It's another horror from which the country was still reeling when the U.S. Supreme Court began releasing a series of controversial opinions, most of which rolled back freedoms Americans took for granted for decades. The decimation of Roe v. Wade was not unexpected, but still shocking in many quarters, and that, plus the later ruling that essentially rendered moot many environmental protections, outraged liberals - but they were joined in their anger by conservatives, whose battle cry against the dismissal of former President Trump's border policy created a cacophony almost unheard of in modern times.
What is the Supreme Court thinking - or are those justices thinking, at all? It's tempting to suspect they're determined to bring about anarchy that will generate riots in the streets in even the most peaceable towns. It would be ironic, indeed, if their rulings somehow managed to bring together people from opposite sides of the political spectrum. That would be granting them more credit than they're due, since they seem to be letting Catholic theology - and not the modern Vatican 2 type - sway their opinions.
Any project like this company-wide one on the gun culture is an enormous understanding, involving countless hours of work by many teams of reporters and editors across the eastern half of the United States. It was already well underway in the aftermath of the slaughter in Uvalde, and it should stand as a solemn and frightening testament that before the news crews could even complete it, another topic came along that supplanted it in terms of importance - at least, in many minds. There aren't enough journalists on the planet to take on all the urgent issues we face today.
Nevertheless, this package is one we believe readers should carefully read and discuss. It starts inside this weekend edition, on pages 6A and 7A, and those two enterprise pieces "jump" to page 5B. In the Tuesday, July 5 edition, we follow it up with a more localized piece from CNHI Oklahoma Statehouse Reporter Janelle Stecklein.
Local readers will be interested to note that among those contributing comments to the national stories is our own Randy Gibson, a much-loved Tahlequah native who at one time was director of the Texas State Rifle Association. His thoughtful, even-handed approach to any discussion about Second Amendment is always worth noting. Randy is one of many quoted, but the contributors come from all sides of this issue, and the package is very objective, although it does seek - as does any worthwhile investigative package - seek a viable solution to a major problem.
It is our hope that readers will take the time to process the thoughts of those who were interviewed for these stories, and let us know what you think. It's always an advantage when many resources are available to take on such a mammoth issue, because only this way can we offer a thorough, well-researched series that will have an impact now, and in the future.
