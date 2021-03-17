It's almost astounding that Deb Haaland is the first Native American Cabinet secretary in history. More to the point, she'll be leading the Department of the Interior – an irony if ever there was one, considering that position was long used to oppress Indigenous peoples in this country.
The Senate voted 51-40 Monday to confirm Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman. It's puzzling that 40 people objected to her, which can only be viewed as the type of extremism they accuse her of: partisanship, or a more covert – and poisonous – bigotry against Native Americans. Given what's been happening with the U.S. political climate for the past several years, it's possible both are factors. There's no problem with her qualifications, so what else could it be?
Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, was among those toiling the hardest to keep Haaland in "her place": "I'm deeply concerned with the congresswoman's support on several radical issues that will hurt Montana, our way of life, our jobs and rural America." By "radical," might he mean someone who wishes to preserve the environment of a land that once was part of the Indigenous culture, before ancestors of people like Daines overran them?
Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo, has both a reason to be concerned about environmental issues, and the savvy to carry through the Biden administration's efforts to fight climate change and conserve nature. These twin issues should be of concern to all Americans of goodwill, but unfortunately, folks like Mr. Daines are more concerned with their friends in the energy industry and others whose ambition is to continue plundering for their own profit. They don't want to admit that if we continue on our current pursuit of no regulation whatsoever, there won't be a planet left for us to despoil.
During questioning, Haaland's responses were moderate; she promised to pursue the Biden administration's policies, rather than her own. In other words, although Haaland herself wants stricter regulation, limits on fossil fuel development on public lands, the banning of "fracking," and the Green New Deal – which includes what some might call an "extremist" push to combat economic inequality and climate change – that's not necessarily true of Biden. Whatever fibs his detractors want to spin, he has not backed the Green New Deal or fracking bans, and only put a temporary halt on new gas and oil leases on public lands.
Haaland is correct when she refers to the climate issue as the "challenge of our lifetime." Even oil and gas company executives agree with this, though their acolytes in the political world might not. And those executives are also pursuing cleaner energy, even though the politicians – who are largely ignorant about how the market and energy systems work, anyway – think otherwise.
Indian Country is right to be proud of Haaland, and the rest of us should be, too. Hers is a status that's been too long in coming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.