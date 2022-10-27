"First, liberals hate the Constitution."
That's a quote from a column the Tahlequah Daily Press publishes every Wednesday by Steve Fair, one of the state's Republican Party leaders. His column is popular with conservative readers, and sometimes, with liberal ones. This week, he struck a nerve with some readers.
Most people around these parts consider themselves moderates who lean either to the left or the right, depending on the circumstances and the subject at hand. Those who believe all people should have equal rights often are labeled "liberal," as a pejorative, and it really shouldn't be that way. Nor should people make a claim that liberals - or for that matter, conservatives - hate the Constitution.
TDP reporters are exposed to all types of people every day, and we can't think of a single liberal who "hates" the Constitution. While we do respect the right of our columnists to express their opinions within reason, and we're not "snowflaky" enough to become offended ourselves, we do hope they will be rational.
Blanket statements like this one, made with increasing frequency by pundits and politicians, are why this country is in so much trouble today. With each passing year, the chasm between those to the left and to the right of the center grows ever wider, and it seems there's no bridge sturdy enough to link the two groups back up.
What is true when it comes to the Constitution is that liberals and conservatives have a different view of how it should be interpreted. Most liberals believe the Constitution is a living document, and that it was designed to evolve with society. They view it that way because it's what the Framers - flawed though they may have been - said publicly and wrote in their own letters and books. Many Conservatives, on the other hand, consider the Constitution immutable, that it is meant to stand as it was written centuries ago.
Due to his recent comments in the wake of the rollback of Roe v. Wade, Americans now know that U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas doesn't even like some of the amendments, and believes at least three of them should be revisited. It's worth noting that without some of these amendments, only white males would be voting. That's unimaginable for most Americans, as well it should be.
There's something to be said for both views of the Constitution, but most people who are familiar with the Framers' writings are in the "living document" camp. But the more discerning folks also acknowledge that things cannot change overnight. Many on the hard left want changes to be immediate, unchallenged, and permanent. And it just doesn't work that way when human beings are involved.
People should strive to adjust and to understand what motivates others, but they need time to do so. Extremists are problems on both ends of the spectrum, so it really comes down to one basic question: Are you willing to accord the same rights you have to everyone else? If not, you have a problem and may lack a fundamental understanding of the concept of "liberty."
Think about it, read about it, and respect other people. It's not as hard as it may sound.
