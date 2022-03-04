In recent years, several high-profile individuals have been perpetually in attack mode, and they've used social media to call out their perceived enemies with lies and language that normally wouldn't be used in polite company. And following in their footsteps, other public figures and would-be politicians are using the same tactics.
Those who hold social media accounts are welcome to use them however they see fit, as long as they adhere to the terms of service of the media outlets in question. But they do not have a right to use the accounts of other traditional media or private individuals to advance their hateful screeds. Unfortunately, many social media pages have had to ban or block such people to prevent them from repelling other followers.
It seems safe to assume that candidates for political office have their own social media platforms to use as bullhorns. Those among their respective fan bases will search for them and follow them, clicking "like" at every post, whether rational or mean-spirited. But those who try to insert themselves into the fabric of a community should think twice about their actions.
Already, the Daily Press has experienced candidates or their "staff" who have used insults and innuendo in a manner not in keeping with terms of service, and not in keeping with Cherokee County's ambiance and structure. One, on several occasions, ripped into local Democrats for simply announcing a meeting, using insults to trigger others to jump on their bandwagon. Not long afterward, a Democrat lumped all local Republicans together as "Trump [worshippers], using a far more offensive noun. This sort of vitriol is not welcome on the TDP timelines, or those of any other newspapers.
While many newspapers will criticize or praise politicians or candidates on their opinion pages, they are compelled by ethical constraints to maintain objectivity on their news pages. Newspapers and other traditional media try to maintain that same decorum on their social media pages. When they don't, followers complain, or even jump ship. Most people who read, and thereby keep up with current events, don't appreciate being forced to sift through hostility to get the facts.
In Cherokee County, Republicans and Democrats used to get along, even if they philosophically disagreed. Now there are Libertarians in the mix, and many vocal independents. Despite the heated rhetoric coming from all directions, it would be nice if we could all agree to disagree, and continue embracing one another as friends and neighbors. We don't need interlopers telling our community how to think and feel, or encouraging individuals to turn on others who are members of a different political party.
Many voters have expressed the desire to set party identification aside and choose candidates who care about this state and country, and the people who live here, instead of pursuing their own self-interest. It's a lofty goal, but one that can be reached - if we all agree to ignore the hate.
