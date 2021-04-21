The public reaction to former law enforcement officer Derek Chauvin’s conviction Tuesday for killing George Floyd proves that while justice may have prevailed, America has a long way to go when it comes to attitudes toward people of color and police officers, and the relationship between the two.
It’s unlikely anyone in Cherokee County knows Mr. Chauvin, or has a reason to champion him. Yet a kerfuffle that erupted on the Facebook pages of the Tahlequah Daily Press and other local groups shows that even in the heart of the country’s largest Indigenous tribe, hatred toward non-whites and their allies is deep-rooted and likely to elicit vitriol so heinous that good law enforcement officers must sit up and take notice.
At least four people lashed out on TDP’s page against others who celebrated Chauvin’s conviction. Though unrelated to this case, a death threat was uttered repeatedly against anyone who voted for President Biden. Another man felt he had a constitutional right to make unproven criminal allegations against the president on the TDP timeline, although we didn't allow such attacks against President Trump, nor will we allow them against his successor.
Two local Republicans were shocked by attacks launched against them by purported fellow party members, simply for saying they thought Chauvin got what was coming to him. Facebook has been trying to enforce community standards, but it has done so unevenly, drawing the ire of people from both sides of the fence who claim they are unfairly targeted. Indeed, while one person who made death threats seem to get away with it, Facebook booted two other less aggressive assailants.
Some who are fomenting hate against those who sought justice for Floyd revel in the notion that hate speech is protected by the Constitution. But that doesn’t mean people of goodwill, media outlets, organizations or corporations have to put up with their bile. The First Amendment doesn’t accord Americans the right to say anything they want, even on their own social media timelines – which, after all, are owned by private companies. It's ironic the "freedom fighters" would zealously back mega-corporations in efforts to evade taxes, but not to establish a measure of decorum.
Hate speech and threats should not be tolerated by decent society. Local reporting reveals local law enforcement officials insist that when it comes to protecting and serving the public, racism should never come in to play. Justice should be accorded evenly despite race, gender, religion, or any factor other than the nature of the crime itself.
Based on comments on the TDP timeline, it's clear many people had hoped Chauvin would be acquitted. But none of us in Cherokee County were on the jury, and none of us were privy to everything jurors heard and saw. Assertions that Mr. Chauvin should’ve been acquitted are fine; threats against those who agree with his conviction are not. And the ridiculous assumption that our local law enforcement officers will cheer on haters who unconditionally supported Chauvin over Floyd are not just wrong; they indicate the haters bear watching.
There’s no reason why a guilty verdict against a man who can be seen on video engaging in heinous acts should be deified in this community, or any other. Sympathizing with Chauvin, or believing he acted in self-defense, is one thing. Making threats against friends and neighbors who support his conviction is quite another.
