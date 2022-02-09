Last week's snowstorm may have stranded a number of motorists and prevented employees from going to work for a day or two, but area residents can be thankful in one regard: There were no fatalities as a result of slick roads.
Oklahomans are notoriously bad drivers, which is one reason why automobile insurance is so much higher in this state than in many others. Okies tend to drive a little too fast, and a glaze of ice over the road surface doesn't slow most of them down. Under such conditions, fender benders are the order of the day - just like a run on milk and bread at the grocery store. The latter happened, as usual, and a few minor incidents in parking lots were noted.
No one with good sense wants to be out and about when there's 6 inches of snow on the roads, and perhaps a layer of ice beneath. But city street crews and county road workers were doing just that, grading and scraping and laying down salt and sand. Their commitment to their jobs and the people of this area could be one reason why possible disaster was averted.
All the crews and their supervisors - and the officials who oversee them - deserve kudos for their immediate attention to weather-related problems. A special shout-out should go to Street Commissioner Kevin Smith, who has been on top of almost every problem that arises, and is trying hard to fix problems that went untended for far too long. Smith was assistant city administrator for many years, so he knows where all the problems are, and is in a somewhat unique position to tackle them.
Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and officers with the Tahlequah Police Department also performed their jobs without complaint, putting themselves in harm's way to ensure safety for the rest of us. Of course, they do that every day, anyway, but during inclement weather, their jobs are doubly challenging. And then there are the local Emergency Management folks, led by Mike Underwood, who keep their vigil around the clock.
Cherokee County has some of the best EMT crews in the region, both at Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital. A very complimentary phone call came to the Daily Press office from someone who could have been in serious trouble, were it not for these folks.
Most of us hope last week's storm will be the last bout of severe weather this winter, but we can't count on it. What all area residents must do is prepare for that possibility - and that means more than grabbing bread and milk from the store. Keeping batteries and blankets at the ready is the best place to start. Planning for the possibility of working from home is a good followup. And of course, pets should be brought in from the cold; they shouldn't have to suffer extreme temperatures any more than a human.
Hats off to all of those who went beyond the call of duty last week. The rest of us appreciate you, more than you know!
