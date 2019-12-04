During a Cherokee County Commissioners meeting earlier this week, some trash haulers complained about all three transfer stations being closed on days surrounding official holidays when the courthouse is closed. The haulers have a legitimate beef.
One of them pointed out the difficulties trash haulers have when they have to transport three days' worth of trash in a single day, due to closures. He suggested it would be better if at least one of the stations could be open on those days.
He was referring to the Friday after Thanksgiving. The courthouse is typically closed that day, and depending upon circumstances, it might be closed the day before or after Christmas and New Year's, as well as Good Friday or the day after Easter. There's no question this could create a hardship not just for the haulers, but for county residents who need to get rid of their waste.
Services need to be available, to the degree possible, when customers have time to use them. Many people who work during the day can't get their trash to one of the transfer sites until after hours - and by then, they're closed. That's why it's so important for limited availability on Saturday - as indeed, the county prudently offers.
An apt comparison can be made with a long-ago policy of the ad department at the Daily Press. A former manager insisted the entire staff take lunch from noon to 1 p.m. Unfortunately, that typical lunch hour was when many customers could do business: putting in ads for yard sales, placing mandatory legal notices, or even securing an ad for an upcoming sale. Imagine the frustration these people felt when they were told they'd have to come back sometime other than their lunch hours to do business.
District 1 County Commissioner Doug Hubbard sympathizes with the haulers, and he said the board would discuss the matter. It might not be tenable, but commissioners could look at a rotating "holiday" schedule among the transfer stations. That would be in line with the somewhat staggered schedule now used: The North Moody station is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; the Hulbert station, Tuesday-Saturday, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; and the Keys outlet, Tuesday-Saturday, 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Customers who can't get to their usual station can cross over to another, if need be.
Cherokee County's current commissioners have proved themselves willing to listen to constituents and work with them for the common good. Perhaps they can work something out in this case, too. But if they can't, they'll explain their reasoning.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.