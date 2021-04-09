If Sen. Dewayne Pemberton says a measure is going to be bad for public schools, we believe him.
Pemberton, a Republican from Muskogee who represents much of Cherokee County, takes issue with House Bill 2078, which alters the state funding formula by basing per-pupil monies on the most recent enrollment data. The legislation, signed last week by Gov. Kevin Stitt, will do away with current law, which derives the initial allocation of dollars to school districts on the higher of the two previous years' average daily student count.
That change, Pemberton says, could strip rural schools of funding. He's a former educator, so he knows about such things. And State Rep. Bob Ed Culver and Sen. Blake Cowboy Stephens agree with him. These three gentlemen are no liberal fuss-budgets; their conservative credentials aren't in question. So their concerns with the Stitt-touted measure ought to send up red flags.
When new law goes into effect in 2022, allocations will be based on only the previous year, and the mid-year adjustment will now be factored into the previous year's count. A companion measure, Senate Bill 783, allows students to transfer to another district at any time, if the school has space.
School choice has long been championed by those who would prefer to home-school or send their children to private institutions, which is their prerogative. In recent years, suggestions have been floated that would give these parents state money to do with as they see fit. But there's a fly in the ointment: Oklahoma's constitution guarantees every child a free education. What happens when the money is siphoned off from public school coffers – or at least, out of rural districts – and many parents can't afford to transport their kids to bigger schools, or pay the difference for a private education? And not every parent is cut out to home-school.
State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, another Republican, said the measures marked one step forward and two steps back for public education: "Children in rural Oklahoma deserve to have a high-quality education and HB 2078 potentially jeopardizes that. This bill removes financial safeguards meant to protect all students from the impact of abrupt changes in the local economy."
To the extent that anyone could have, Pemberton has a crystal ball on this issue. He knows both rural and inner-city schools will suffer, at the expense of the more well-heeled districts where the equally well-heeled want to send their kids. And as he said, the bill will lead to inequity: "Right now, the rural schools in the state of Oklahoma are declining in population, because most of the small rural districts are getting older and a lot of the younger people are leaving and going to bigger areas for employment. All the school districts in my district, except for one, are being negatively affected by this law."
It might be difficult to find a superintendent in this county who disagrees with him. Although funding through the CARES Act and other monies being pushed to schools by the federal government could help rural schools with declining enrollments delay some tough decisions, that won't always be available. And ultimately, the change in formula could force rural schools to cut programs or lay off staff.
Pemberton implied legislators could return to session next year and reverse course on this measure. But, he added: "As long as the governor has his mind set, he'll veto that." If that's the case, Cherokee County voters should consider sending Stitt packing. Nothing is more important than the education of our children.
