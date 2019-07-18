A little over eight years ago, a Blue Star Mothers chapter opened in Tahlequah. It took quite a bit of background work, and Billie Walker had her hand up in the air to volunteer.
Walker's son, John, was serving in Kuwait at the time, and she had been meeting with the Muskogee chapter. But eventually, Cherokee Capital OK 21 was formed, and the group of women - with the occasional man thrown in, for good measure! - began doing its good work.
According to the organization's official website, Blue Star Mothers doesn't represent any political or religious affiliation, but is rather designed to serve military families: "We are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans. We support each other and our children while promoting patriotism. Our organization focuses on our mission every single day and will never, ever, forsake our troops, our veterans or the families of our fallen heroes."
Few missions could be more important. The U.S., perhaps above all other countries, pays tribute to its men and women in the military, both active-duty and veterans. Many restaurants, amusement parks, hotels and other businesses offer discounts. Americans hold regular parades to honor those who serve in the five branches.
Locally, the Blue Star Mothers send out care packages during the holidays and at other times, and hold regular fundraisers to help in other ways. In fact, they'll be doing that on Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Reasor's. This time around, they'll be collecting donations for postage for those care packages. And they'll also be selling Rada Cutlery - 100 percent American-made, and high quality to boot.
If you've got some spare change, drop by the booth, and help out this dedicated group of individuals who are making their own sacrifices for our liberty. Better yet, if you have people serving in your family, why not join up? Volunteers are always needed. Email bsmcherokeecapitalok21@gmail.com for more information.
Cherokee County offers ample opportunities to pitch in for worthy causes, and this is a great one to support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.