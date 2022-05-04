The Tahlequah Daily Press is in the midst of producing one of our most anticipated publications of the year: our Graduation Magazine. As the year goes by, this special supplement becomes more and more important, especially to parents who may not be able to afford to invest in yearbooks.
The 2022 "grad mag," as we call it, it a glossy, full-color publication in the standard magazine size that can be kept for years to come. It will be published in one of the last TDP print editions of May – either May 26 or 28-29 – and will feature senior photos of young people graduating from Tahlequah, Keys, Sequoyah, and Hulbert high schools.
The photos are provided by the respective schools, and we have most of them in hand already – except those of teens who didn't provide them to their schools. That's where parents can help. And family members of these young people who have worked so hard to achieve this milestone also have an opportunity to show their support and pride.
Parents whose children did not have senior pics taken – and there are several – can make sure those graduates are included in this section by simply sending a digital photo in jpeg (.JPG) format to jlewis@tahlequahdailypress.com by Friday, May 13. The graduate should be identified by full name and high school. If we do not have a photo of an individual graduate, a blank box will appear in the magazine, along with the name.
Family members of graduates also have a variety of ways they can offer public kudos for a job well done. Special rates are available for congratulatory space in this magazine, in three different sizes: a half page, for $200; a quarter page, for $100; or an eighth page, for $50. The space can be used to display favorite photos, cherished memories, highlights of awards and activities, future plans, and most of all, love.
Since it will take some time to personalize these spaces and design them the way the clients desire, we need confirmation very quickly. The deadline to reserve space is Friday, May 6, at 5 p.m. Either one of our account executives – Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack – can help with that. Just call our office between 9 and 5 p.m. Thursday or Friday, and ask for one of them; if they're unavailable, leave a message and they'll return your call. Or you can email hruotolo@tahlequahdailypress.com or jmack@tahlequahdailypress.com, and they'll be happy to help you.
The Class of 2022 has overcome many hurdles to reach the capstone of their educational careers. COVID is not the least of these. These young people are about to embark upon a journey into adulthood that will bring with it fresh challenges – college, careers, families of their own. They deserve credit for their achievements, and with the help of families and friends, TDP can make this magazine one they can keep. And later, they can look back on these days, recall fond memories, and know they had the support of everyone in this community.
