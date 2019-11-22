A week from now, many Cherokee County residents will be settled into their couches, feet up, watching holiday TV programs with their families as they digest the previous day's feast. Others - like most of us at the Tahlequah Daily Press, and many police officers, EMTs, cashiers and others - are at work, but we will still have been able to celebrate Thanksgiving with those we care most about.
That's not true for everyone. An increasing number of Americans are not only separated from their families by geographical distance, but by political or religious beliefs. And financial and economic situations, coupled with physical and mental illness, have taken their toll on holiday cheer. Some people - especially those in nursing homes - are very lonely. Many Oklahomans would take the "glass half empty" approach; others see a glass half-full. With the state's budget experiencing repeated "failures" due to the short-sightedness of legislators, public education is in somewhat of a crisis, and the infrastructure continues to crumble. Gov. Kevin Stitt is pushing to make Oklahoma a top 10 state, but at the moment, he's pressing the Native tribes to shoulder a bigger burden - a proposal met with considerable consternation in these parts. Earthquakes - a phenomenon unheard of in the Sooner state until recent years - have heightened the alarm of residents who already must face the destructive force of tornadoes.
But despite all the "bad news" around us, many of the clouds have silver linings, and Cherokee County folks have much to be thankful for. Our community is growing, though not without fits and starts. The Cherokee Nation is enjoying something of a "golden era," as expansion continues on the complex south of town and in the health care sector. Northeastern State University is still a star among its regional peers. And we do live in one of the most beautiful areas of the country - a gift we have committed to ferociously protecting, if votes on recent issues are any indication.
While the holidays offer us an opportunity to recommit to family and friends, they also are a time for reflection and gratitude. And they are a perfect excuse for rededicating ourselves to our community and those who need our help. A number of local charities and churches are dedicated to changing the fortunes of the desperate. Whether you're giving of your time or your surplus cash, you can make a difference with organizations like Habitat for Humanity, Help-In-Crisis, Hope House, Court Appointed Special Advocates of Cherokee Country, Zoë Institute, and others. If education is your passion, Boys & Girls Club and the Tahlequah Public Schools Foundation can use your help. Local veterans organizations, plus civic groups like the Kiwanis Club, will appreciate donations to help boost their missions. Assisted living facilities always welcome visitors for their residents. Or, you can always help by plucking an Angel of a tree to make a child's Christmas a happy day.
In the coming weeks, Press readers will be given information on how they can brighten the holidays for needy neighbors. Some events and causes we know about, and for others, we'll rely on the public to inform us so we can pass the word along. If your organization is doing something to help the less fortunate during the holidays, please email us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com. We will use our print and digital editions, website and social media platforms to help you with your cause. Or call Assistant Editor Sheri Gourd at 918-456-8833, extension 20. We should all do our part to make this season as happy as we can, for as many as we can.
