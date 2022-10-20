It's painful to imagine what life would be like in Cherokee County without the Humane Society and the city animal shelter. In fact, it would be no life at all; it would mean almost certain death.
Despite other attributes of this county, a widespread determination to care for pets isn't among them. We've long had a problem with people who take on pets, only to throw them away when they are grown and no longer "cute," when they become inconvenient, or when a landlord or parent bars the door.
Local residents aren't too good about getting their pets fixed, either, which is why Humane Society of Cherokee County is putting a special emphasis on spaying and neutering during National Adopt a Shelter Dog Month - and beyond. HSCC conducts low-cost spay and neuter clinics, as does the Peaceful Animal Adoption Shelter in Vinita. PAAS is focused on delivering pet owner support services in Vinita and Tahlequah.
Shaun West, president of the Humane Society of Cherokee County, said 18 dogs and 13 cats are currently up for adoption. But those who consider taking in an animal on a whim should think twice: HSCC's adoption process is deliberately tough, and volunteers stay in contact with anyone who adopts a dog for the first two months.
Other options are available for strays. Tahlequah Animal Control Officer Vicky Green said adoption transports are being done through Waggin' Tails; a group was taken to Kansas last weekend. But there are too many animals right now, so they're placed on a wait list. Green would like more people to foster, so the animals can get spayed and neutered without being returned to the shelter. The shelter can also help people who have pets but can't afford to feed them.
Given these wonderful organizations and groups of caring volunteers, there's absolutely no excuse for dumping an animal - or for letting it starve, or failing to spay or neuter it. In fact, there's every reason to take in an unwanted animal. But as Green cautions, make sure an animal is truly a stray before picking it up and either keeping it or dropping it at the shelter. Some of them have good homes, but have just gotten lost.
As for those who have lost animals, or have found them, Cherokee County has that covered, too. Facebook has several animal lost-and-found pages to help people get the word out quickly. Unless an animal has been stolen or killed, this source almost always has good results.
You can get involved, and you can help your own pets at the same time. The 4th annual Tahlepaws Pet Wellness Fair is Saturday, Nov. 5 at Phoenix Park. Pets will be given free DHPP shots, free dewormer medication, and free rabies vaccines. The first 25 pets that show up in costume will receive free flea and tick medication. The event is drive-thru only, and dogs are to be kept on a leash, while cats should be in carriers.
It's up to all of us to make up the difference for the losers among us who neglect or harm animals. For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, visit humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997 to leave a message. For more information about adoptions at the Tahlequah Animal Shelter, call 918-456-1241.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.