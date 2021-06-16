Here's a riddle: "You're running in a marathon, and eventually, you glide past the person known to be in second place. What place are you in?"
How a person answers this question may help determine whether he is intuitive or analytical - and whether he is more susceptible to conspiracy theories than the average human being. The intuitive - and sometimes off-the-cuff - response would be that the runner is now in first place. A more analytical answer is second place, which also happens to be the correct answer. It's one most folks will come up with eventually, though some more quickly than others.
Perhaps with a little more contemplation, some Americans who are advancing the conspiracy theories that are tearing this country apart will come up with the correct answer as well. In some situations involving personal preferences, there is no right or wrong answer. But in cases like the above equation, there is a definitively correct one - because there is no such thing as an "alternative fact," and anyone who tries to say otherwise is not someone most of us need to be around.
Conspiracy theories can be fun. Many fans of comparative religion and "non-canonical" history like to read about the illuminati; the Annunaki; the possibility that Mary Magdalene and Christ were married and had kids; alien abductions; and the location of the Ark of the Covenant. It's an enjoyable diversion to contemplate unproven claims of this nature, since for the most part, that exercise doesn't harm anyone. It's especially gratifying when these stories occasionally turn out to be true. But embracing dangerous ideas that are without evidence to back them up, and then pushing them as a means of running an entire country, is irrational.
Yet that's what some politicians are doing, and in alarming numbers. The most dangerous assertion on their parts is that some anonymous "deep state" characters - including, perhaps, lizard people - conspired to drop-kick Donald Trump from the White House, and install the more malleable Joe Biden. Not a scintilla of proof exists to support this ridiculous claim. The truth is, Trump lost, but although Hillary Clinton's fans had no trouble accepting the numbers that had Trump beating her, Trump's fans can't wrap their heads around the notion that several million Americans despise their idol. So to compensate, they make up crazy theories, with people like Marjorie Taylor Greene leading the fray. There's something wrong with that woman, and rational Georgia folks must be mortified.
Just because something looks like a pattern, or exudes a faith whiff of suspicion, doesn't mean it fits into the neat box into which conspiracy theorists want to place it. On the other hand, just because we're paranoid doesn't mean the ubiquitous "they" isn't after us. That's a paraphrase of a comment first made by noted author Joseph Heller, but later attributed by the more malleable to Woody Allen, Kurt Cobain, and any number of other celebrities.
It's not going to be easy to get people to accept unpleasant fact, and our Legislature isn't helping, with its measures to continue suppressing the history of Black Oklahomans. But the rest of us must continue to push back, firmly but as kindly as possible, until the scales fall from their eyes. It's incumbent upon us all to embrace truth, regardless of how unpleasant it may be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.