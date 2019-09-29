Every year at about this time, the Tahlequah Daily Press undertakes one of our most important project: our annual Salute to the Military. It's always highly read, and much appreciated.
The Salute to the Military always publishes right before Veterans Day, and this year, it will hit the stands in the Nov. 9-10 edition. And beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 1, TDP will begin publishing a form that is critical in helping us make the most comprehensive and interesting supplement possible. It will appear in many print editions between that time and Oct. 31, and will be available on our website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com, as well as our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tdpress.
Unlike some other newspaper projects, this one is designed more with readers in mind than to generate revenue, although obviously we hope to sell enough advertising to pay for its production. That cost is one many people don't consider or understand, but in this case, it's especially important, because we want to honor as many active-duty military personnel and veterans as we possibly can. That's where readers come in.
All military folks - whether currently serving or retired - are encouraged to fill out this form in as much detail as possible. Participants do not have to be currently living in Cherokee County; they can be from here originally, or have close family living here. After answering the questions, return the responses to us by our deadline of Monday, Nov. 4. We will then begin to piece together the information for publication over the following week. The forms can be returned by mail at P.O. Box 888, Tahlequah, OK 74465; dropped by our office at 106 W. Second St. between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays; left in our drop box on our porch after hours; or best of all, the answers can be emailed to Assistant Editor Sheri Gourd at sgourd@tahlequahdailypress.com.
If there's not enough room to tell your story, feel free to augment it with a separate sheet of paper, or a longer email. Depending on length and space availability, we can't guarantee every word will be published, but we'll do our best. If the form is submitted handwritten, we ask that you write legibly, and please include your phone number in case we have questions. Obviously we prefer the responses be emailed, because it reduces the possibility of typographical errors. Also, this year, we are asking that participants spell out their titles and ranks, because sometimes we have a tough time figuring out who's what!
Finally - and this is very important! - we want military personnel to include photos of themselves. These can be emailed in .jpeg (JPG) format, and provided the images aren't too large, we should have no difficulty receiving them. Ideally, we'd like each veteran to submit a photo of when he or she was in the service, along with a current photo. For active-duty personnel, we also welcome two photos apiece: on duty and in civilian mode. If there are other folks in the photos besides the military person, please identify them.
Sometimes in the past, military personnel have been reluctant to submit material for this project, either because they have in the past, or because they feel it's tooting their own horns. But who deserves recognition more than the men and women in our military? We hope they will all give us this opportunity to honor them with the publicity they deserve.
A note to advertisers: Since this is one of our most highly read supplements, there are always a few businesses every year that complain about not having the opportunity to show their support. Special rates are available, so don't miss out; call Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack and reserve your space.
If you know someone who should be in the spotlight, light a fire under him or her, and let's make the 2019 salute one of our best ever.
