The Tahlequah Daily Press is about to undertake one of our most important and highly read projects: our annual Salute to the Military. And we need your help.
The Salute to the Military always publishes right before Veterans Day, and this year, it will hit the stands in the Nov. 10 edition, both print and digital. We got somewhat of a late start this year, but as of Tuesday, Oct. 20, we began publishing a form that is critical in helping us make the most comprehensive supplement possible. It will appear in many print editions through Tuesday, Nov. 3, and is available on our website, www.tahlequahdailypress.com, as well as our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/tdpress.
Although this supplement is designed more with readers in mind than to generate revenue, we hope to sell enough advertising to pay for its production. We want enough print space to honor as many active-duty military personnel from all five branches, veterans, and members of the National Guard and Reserves as we possibly can.
All folks who have served in the military are encouraged to fill out this form in as much detail as possible. Participants do not have to be currently living in Cherokee County; they can be from here originally, or have family living here. We would prefer to receive the submissions by Monday, Nov. 2, for planning purposes, but we can take a few stragglers until Nov. 4. We will then begin to piece together the information for publication. The forms can be returned by mail at P.O. Box 888, Tahlequah, OK 74465; put in the drop box in front of our office at 106 W. Second St. at any time; or best of all, the answers can be emailed to Assistant Editor Sheri Gourd at sgourd@tahlequahdailypress.com.
If there's not enough room to tell your story, feel free to augment it with a separate sheet of paper, or a longer email. Depending on length and space availability, we can't guarantee every word will be published, but we'll do our best to present your story as you submit it. If the form is handwritten, we ask that you write legibly, and include your phone number in case we have questions. Obviously we prefer the responses be emailed, because it reduces typographical errors. Also, participants should spell out their titles and ranks, because sometimes we have a tough time figuring out who's what!
Finally, we want military personnel to include photos of themselves. These can be emailed in .jpeg (JPG) format. These can also be mailed to us with forms going through the postal service, and if you want them back, you may arrange to pick them up later. Ideally, we'd like each veteran to submit a photo of when he or she was in the service, along with a current photo. We also welcome two photos apiece: on duty and in civilian mode, past and present. If there are other folks in the photos besides the military person, please identify them.
Sometimes, military personnel have been reluctant to submit material, either because they did so in the past, or because they feel it's tooting their own horns. But who deserves recognition more than the men and women who serve our country? We hope they will all give us this opportunity to honor them with the publicity they deserve – even if we've already done so before. (If your story was published before, tell us what year, and we'll try to find it and duplicate it if there are no changes.)
A note to advertisers: Since this is one of our most highly read supplements, there are always a few businesses every year that complain about not having the opportunity to show support. Special rates are available, so call Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack and reserve your space.
If you know someone who should be in the spotlight, light a fire under him or her, and let's make the 2020 salute one of our best ever.
