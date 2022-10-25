In the Thursday edition of the Tahlequah Daily Press, readers will find a form that should be filled out by veterans, active-duty military personnel, or their family members. We're a little late getting started on the important "A Salute to the Military" project this year, so we hope everyone will chip in to help us produce this section, which will be published Thursday, Nov. 10.
Few groups of Americans are as important as our veterans and active-duty military. They're the ones who put their lives on the line to keep our country free, to safeguard the rights of people in other countries, and in many cases, to keep a watchful eye to prevent an all-out war. It's true most of us say "Thanks for your service" when we encounter one of these folks, but that's hardly enough. And in some cases, the veteran in question is such an unassuming person as to be embarrassed when thanked.
Our "Salute to the Military" project allows us to quietly pay tribute to those who have made great sacrifices for the rest of us. All we need is a little help from readers. Simply fill out the form, which will be published over the next several days, and make sure it's returned to us by Monday, Nov. 7 at 4 p.m. The completed forms can be dropped off at our office, 106 W. Second, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays, or can be scanned and emailed to us at news@tahlequahdailypress.com.
Visuals are important to everyone, so we ask that participants include a photo of the veteran or active-duty military person being honored. If emailed, it should be sent as a .jpeg (.JPG). Readers especially like it if two photos are included: a photo of the individual in uniform, during active service, and a current one. Please make sure and note whether you'd like the photos back, and you can pick them up after the special supplement is published.
We're always asked about "snail mail" options, for participants in any project who have no email access or who can't get out and about that easily - and there are more of those folks than many realize. The completed forms and photos can be mailed to us at 106 W. Second, Tahlequah, OK 74464. Please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope if you'd like photos returned.
Anyone who has questions should call Copy Editor Skyler Hammons or Executive Editor Kim Poindexter during regular business hours.
We're confident that many businesses and organizations will want to support this most-important supplement. Our account executives, Heather Ruotolo and Joe Mack, will be contacting some of these, but due to the lateness in putting this project together this year, we encourage anyone who wants to show their love for our military to contact either Heather or Joe during regular business hours. We appreciate everyone's help in making this important project a success.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.