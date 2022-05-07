As 50-year and 100-year floods continue to plague the Illinois River valley every few years, it's becoming more difficult for climate change deniers to maintain their position. They wouldn't find much empathy from folks who live along State Highway 10 or must drive on stretches of it to get to work or school, who continue to face problems every time this happens.
A few people on social media have asked why property owners continue to live in what is unmistakably a flood plain. It's the same question asked about people who live near the ocean in hurricane zones - especially in lower New Orleans. The answer is simple: People don't want to give up their homes, even if they keep losing them to storm damage. In many cases, they can't afford to live anywhere else.
Cherokee County residents who are most often afflicted by these floods are lucky they live in the type of community they do. Even though political disagreements and angst have torn at the heart of the population, when disaster strikes, many people manage to set aside their differences. That's what happened this time. Average citizens immediately began reaching out to help their neighbors, and not only that, but elected officials rolled up their sleeves and asked what they could do.
Among them were City Councilor Keith Baker, who posted on Facebook that he'd help anyone who needed it. Since most of the people affected by the flood live in the rural areas, the notion that his offer is a cynical ploy to get votes when he runs for reelection carries no water, if the pun can be pardoned. District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall was almost immediately on the scene. That's quite a difference from certain county commissioners from a few decades back, who would send out their crews but had no intention of getting their own hands soiled in such a manner.
TDP has already posted some photos on our website that were shared by others. Some of the damage is disheartening, and fixing it won't be cheap. Roads and bridges have washed out, fences are down, and the foundation of houses are underwater. Vehicles are stuck in the muck. Along the river corridor, ranchers could be seen trying to locate their cattle and move them to higher ground. Neighbors charged in to help.
In the coming days, we'll all learn more about what happened in terms of damages, and how we can help those who were most seriously affected. Anyone who can pitch in with donations or labor should do so. Officials will no doubt be seeking relief funds from FEMA or other sources. It's becoming a disturbing pattern, but one we can't do much about. What insurance companies sometimes refer to as "acts of God" are out of our control.
Gratitude should go to those who are willing to contribute their time, energy and money to helping those hit hardest by this flood - folks who give so much more than "thoughts and prayers." They're the true heroes here - and they almost always are.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.