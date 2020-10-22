Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King's new push to help the homeless during the holiday season is both altruistic and pragmatic – and that dual purpose comes from a position that is somewhat uniquely his.
King has been expressing concern over not just the homeless population in this area, but its seemingly explosive growth over the past few years. He has spoken about it in numerous public forums, both from his own observations and those of his officers and community members who deal with them.
The chief has seen evidence that other communities are dropping many of their homeless folks off in Tahlequah, at least temporarily. That would come as no surprise, since Cherokee County residents are far more generous than most – and Tahlequah already has an abundance of services for people who find themselves down and out. The Tahlequah Day Center, Tahlequah Men's Shelter, Hope House, Help In Crisis shelter – all offer lifelines of one sort are another to niche groups of people.
Tom Lewis, a founder of the men's shelter, pointed out in a guest editorial in the Oct. 22 edition that many services like that facility were already in place here. He and others worked tirelessly to care for the less fortunate many years ago. And that was when area homelessness wasn't as acute a problem as it is today.
And a problem it is, there's no question. Although the vast majority of homeless people are not criminals – unless you count loitering – some local residents feel they're being harassed. And it's true that a few do have drug or alcohol problems. But they need help, not condemnation – and that's why King and others should be commended for their efforts. One of those others is Mayor Sue Catron, who has made helping the homeless one of her priorities.
King's officers will be reaching out to the homeless population to determine their needs. He'd especially like to find them shelter – or get them back to their actual homes – during the holiday season. He and others working on this issue know that while there are shelters, as mentioned earlier, they don't scratch the surface when it comes to sheer numbers. More space is needed.
King is a pastor himself, so part of his desire to help others stems from his innate Christian charity. Cornerstone Fellowship, another local church is also involved. As King explained it, they are working with CREOKS, Cherokee Nation, and the Veterans Affairs hospital to help connect homeless people with resources – including but not limited to hygiene, mental health services, substance abuse services, employment, education and transportation.
They can use the community's help in their efforts. This a chance for many area residents who pay lip service to charity to put their money and time where their mouths are. It's an important project, and the timing is critical.
