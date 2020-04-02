Some readers have asked for a reprieve from some of the "bad news" inherent to the COVID-19 pandemic. They want something positive to read. And while finding a silver lining in this cloud is difficult, it's not impossible – especially with the help of others in the community.
Earlier this week, Patricia Smith called TDP to tell us about a local man who was giving away vital supplies, like hand sanitizer and masks, to individuals and businesses. John Collins owns a business, but had to shut it down, so he decided to give away some of his "inventory." He was featured on the front page of the April 2 edition.
In that same newspaper, Sheri Gourd kicked off our new "Everyday Heroes" series. It will consist of brief interviews with nurses, EMTs, firefighters, grocery store clerks, restaurant employees – basically, anyone who is still out in the field, working, as an employee of an "essential" business, institution or organization. We have a few people lined up already, but more suggestions from the community would be welcome. Just email names, contact information, and where they work to news@tahlequahdailypress.com. Before you suggest someone, make sure that person is willing to do a phone interview and submit a photo. And some people might need to let their employers know what they're doing – although there is no reason a reasonable boss would object, since this is a completely positive series on those folks the rest of us depend on.
Last Sunday, we started our "Community Spirit" series. This is mainly focusing on what people can do for recreation, sustenance and intellectual stimulation while they are "sheltering from home." This is similar to the #communityspirit hashtag sequence we use on social media to let the public know about restaurants that are open for business. Many are, though some are shut down for various reasons. Unlike "Heroes," which focuses on individuals, this series will details activities and institutions that can help all of us make it through this partial lockdown. Suggestions for these stories – which will be appearing in the Tuesday edition – can also be emailed to us.
TDP is 100 percent committed to bringing you every snippet of news you need to stay up to date on COVID-19 and anything surrounding or affected by it. But we'd also like to give you some of those silver linings, because after all, many people need help with occupying their time right now. Reading the newspaper, or periodicals or books, is one way. And keeping our minds and bodies active is another.
As always – and even more than ever! – we welcome your ideas.
