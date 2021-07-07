It's taken a while, but regular visitors to the Tahlequah Daily Press website have finally noticed the feature that will allow them to digitally submit news content. And those submissions are just as important to the newspaper as the ones sent via email.
It should be noted, though, that this feature wasn't initially intended for submitting press releases. It was for offering tips that our writers could follow up on. Nevertheless, it's worked out that way for many people, who may not know our email address - which is news@tahlequahdailypress.com - and can't find it on our homepage. So, here's some information on how to use that website.
This feature is at near the top of the homepage at tahlequahdailypress.com. The hamburger drop-down menu at the far left allows readers to choose which category of news they'd like to read. It also has links to contact information, classifieds, the e-edition, our app, obituaries, celebrations and options for subscribing. Next to the left is a link to the e-edition - the current one, as well as back issues.
Next over is the Local Events tab. This not only allows you to peruse a calendar of events in our area, but to add your own. However, it's important to understand that this is not our What's Happening community calendar that appears in each weekend edition of TDP. Items for that feature must be submitted via email, by 10 a.m. each Thursday for the following week. Those submitting material should specifically note their brief - which must be nonprofit in nature - is for the What's Happening calendar. We also have an A&E Calendar, published every Friday. Bands and venues that would like their shows listed need to email them to us by 5 p.m. every Wednesday.
Back to the website, moving to the right, you'll see the Celebrations tab. This allows readers to submit announcements of anniversaries, graduations, weddings, birthdays, retirements, births and more. At the top of this page, at far right, is a blue bar that readers can use to submit their celebrations. There is a modest fee, starting at $10, for your announcement, and you can choose whether to have it exclusively online, or in print also.
Next in line on the homepage tab is the Obituaries button. Readers can click on this button and see all the current obituaries of beloved folks we've recently lost. Although generally the funeral home takes care of this, individuals can also submit their own obituaries. As has been the case for many years now at almost all newspapers, there is a charge for obits, and a lesser one for death notices. These always appear in a print edition - Tuesday, Thursday or weekend - and the submitter can choose the date.
The next button involves Public Notices - legals, as we call them in the trade. For lack of a better way of putting it, these are items that government and certain other entities are required by law to publish, or otherwise, some of them would try to hide it from the rest of us - and we all have a right to know.
The Contact Us button comes next. That's where people can submit press releases, and there is an option to upload a photo. However, just as when readers send press releases via email, they should include all the pertinent information: who, what, where, when, and how. And photos should be identified; if there are people, then left to right, front row to back. In the past few months, a few readers have complained that in the past, we didn't publish their press releases, but we are doubling down on our efforts to use everything worthwhile that we receive.
Need help? Have questions? Then email us, and we'll get back to you.
