Not every human being needs a university degree. There's a growing range of opportunity for skilled tradespeople, who can find their niche with CareerTech.
But that's no reason to starve Oklahoma's higher education of critical dollars - especially when so many young people do require degrees to make their dreams come true, and to assure themselves of decent-paying jobs that can comfortably support their families.
Yet once again, Oklahoma is at the bottom of the heap for a key market that would make a difference in economic and population growth, as well as quality of life for those who are, for the moment, "stuck" here. If that seems a cynical way to put it, one only need look at our rankings in other areas that matter to Americans of all stripes.
Although state funding for higher ed has steadily increased elsewhere, the Sooner state should be ashamed to be one of only five that has seen cuts over the past five years. Higher ed funding in most states has gone up an average of 18.8%, according to the Grapevine Survey, which is put together by Illinois State University to analyze support of college and universities. Suffice it to say Oklahoma gets a failing grade, and so did Alaska - the only one lower on the rungs than Oklahoma, though that northern state might arguably use the excuse of a three-year recession.
Of course, Oklahoma's legislative leaders won't admit to any type of recession, but as they continue putting all the state's revenue eggs into the energy basket, they haven't had much to work with. It's rather embarrassing that Colorado managed to grow its higher ed coffers by 42.2%, and even the worst in terms of neighboring states - New Mexico - managed 1.4%. That's at least better than the sharp stick in the eye of ongoing cuts.
It's true that the Legislature found some money to boost the higher ed budget last year for the first time in more than a decade. That 4 percent hike was paltry by regional comparison, though it did manage to fund faculty salary increases and research. And it hardly makes up for the 25% hatchet job the Legislature did from 2008 to 2018, amounting to more than $265 million a year.
It's no surprise the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education wants the Legislature to pass a $125 million budget increase when the 2020 session opens next month. This still won't take higher ed to its "pre-recession" level of $1.2 billion budget, but it's a start - if a fractional one. But Oklahomans can be forgiven for suspecting that once again, education - which should always be first and foremost at the top of the state's priority list - will get short shrift.
It shouldn't be that way. Right now, the only ones who really seem to care about education are the sovereign tribes, and a handful of lawmakers whose clarion calls are being drowned out by the cacophony of greed and cronyism that has long emanated from the statehouse. That fact should be kept in mind when voters go to the polls later this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.