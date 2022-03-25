Last Tuesday, the Tahlequah Daily Press published a page detailing the upward march of fuel prices at the pump, and explained what's causing it. Predictably, a man called the office to insist President Biden is entirely to blame. When asked, the caller couldn't explain exactly what nefarious activities Biden engaged in to send prices upward, nor could he say where he got his information. He wound up dropping the "commie pinko" bomb – or something like it – in frustration, and hanging up.
The politicization of everything from Ukrainian refugees to baby diapers has opened a rift among the U.S. population to rival the Grand Canyon. The last time gas prices were this high, back when George W. Bush was president, some of his detractors tried to blame him. If launching a war in the Middle East was a key factor, then yes, Bush had to shoulder some of the burden. But since Vladimir Putin, and not Joe Biden, attacked Ukraine, the situation isn't quite the same.
It's true that Biden has tried to put a crimp in the style of fossil fuel producers, but even some of Oklahoma's more conservative politicians acknowledge that eventually, we'll run out of this material, and that getting a jump-start on other energy sources is a good idea. They also know that Biden really didn't cause this problem, much as some of them might like to blame him.
The fact is, whatever policies Biden puts in place haven't been around long enough to affect prices at the pump. And as for those claiming for completion of the Keystone XL pipeline – as the well-researched material on the special page put it, "That's nothing but political blather." Keystone was merely an extension of a pipeline already in place, and even if Biden didn't cut the cord, the project wouldn't be finished – and thus, it would do no good in the current environment. Furthermore, XL would've increased the global supply of oil less than 1%, and for the final nail in the coffin: That oil isn't used to make vehicle fuel, anyway.
Biden isn't trying to stop U.S. production of oil; indeed, he's begging the companies to ramp it up. Claims that he won't issue any more permits are moot, because 663 rigs were operating earlier this month – up from 402 last year, though lower than the 2008 peak of 2,031 rigs. Biden obviously wants prices to drop, and any oil company executive would admit that runs counter to their interests.
The root cause is far simpler than most people want to believe: It's a case of supply-and-demand. The demand wasn't so great during the height of the pandemic, so prices necessarily dropped to encourage buying. Oil companies were feeling the pinch themselves at that point; their profit margin was comparatively slim. But now, with the demand escalating – both because people are getting out more, and because of the war in the Ukraine – the oil companies will ramp up production again. Dovetailing these factors is the boycott of comparatively cheap Russian oil. Yes, the oil companies will profit handsomely as the rigs start churning – but isn't that the way it's supposed to be? They have to answer to their shareholders, and they'll be propping up stock prices with buybacks. This isn't some politician's whim: As the material suggested, this is "capitalism in action."
There's nothing we can do about high gas prices, except to weather the storm by commuting, biking, working remotely when possible, and taking other actions that will lessen our own personal dependence on oil. Casting aspersions and assigning blame does little but cause angst. We don't need that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.