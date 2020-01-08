Next month, a ban imposed by the Food and Drug Administration on fruit- and mint-flavored nicotine delivered through vaping devices will take effect. And within another few months, the federal age requirement for the purchase of any tobacco product will raise to 21.
It's hard to see a downside for either of these actions, unless you object to the bans as just another case of government overreach. If you're more concerned about the well-being of young people and the upward spiral of health care costs, you're more likely to join President Trump in giving the measures a stamp of approval.
While the jury may still be out in the more extreme quarters on the human exacerbation of climate change, there's really no argument that smoking is bad for you. Heart disease, lung cancer, emphysema - the list goes on and on. And insurance companies use every illness as an excuse to jack up prices on premiums, so even non-smokers pay the price, both monetarily and in terms of secondhand smoke.
And recent studies have suggested vaping may be even worse than traditional smoking in some ways. Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have pinpointed adulterated Vitamin E as the source of the problem, it would still be difficult to persuade most doctors and scientists that vaping is actually good for you.
For some adults, vaping may be a means of quitting smoking. But for children, it's just another of those "gateway drugs" that can lead to worse substance abuse. Most adults, after all, don't choose bubble gum or grape as their vaping flavors of choice; they tend to prefer the traditional flavor or menthol. So getting rid of the more enticing flavors isn't going to hurt anyone - and it may help a great many people.
A number of years ago, the courts ordered tobacco companies to set aside money to help pay for the harm they inflicted on generations of smokers. Thus was born the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust. There may be no more zealous branch than in the TSET Community of Excellence Tobacco Control program in Cherokee County.
TSET has invested time and energy in educating area residents - especially youth about the dangers of smoking. Carol Choate, who retired in October as program coordinator, recently explained the mission this way: "TSET strives to reduce the leading causes of death in Oklahoma: cancer and cardiovascular disease. The TSET Healthy Living Program works with schools, businesses, community organizations and governments to promote tobacco control, reduce barriers to healthy foods, and increase physical activity. TSET has made enormous health advancements through creating a healthy place to live, work, learn, play and pray."
TSET has lately focused its efforts on banning flavored nicotine, citing studies indicating four out of five children started habits with a flavored product. E-cigarettes have kicked off yet another public health epidemic - something Americans don't need more of. And since Oklahoma boasts the highest use of e-cigarettes in the nation, TSET members had their work cut out for them. And they won.
Trump, although a climate change doubter, is known to eschew such substances, and he turned out to be an unexpected advocate in this regard. Every little bit helps, and whatever it takes to protect our young people is worth doing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.