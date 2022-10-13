Homelessness is a problem in Cherokee County, and practically everywhere else. But some folks seem to have a callous view of how it should be addressed.
During a recent "meet the mayor" session, discussion turned toward Phoenix Park. When the land was donated to the city several decades ago, several stipulations were made. No clause prohibited the city from selling the property, as long as those conditions were made - namely, that it perpetually be used as a park, playground, or facility for sporting events.
Don Carroll has been around long enough to remember the deed transfer, but he may have forgotten about the requirements. He told Mayor Sue Catron he believes a new city hall and a "homeless jail" should be built there. But that seems far removed from what the property owners intended. Besides, the decision has already been made to sell the property, and it's highly unlikely a new buyer would cotton to that suggestion.
When Catron tried to explain the contingencies, Carroll countered with a couple of troubling statements. He argued that whoever purchases the park would do what they pleased because, "If they're tribal, they don't have to follow the rules." But Catron pointed out that's an incorrect interpretation of legal constraints, and his remark was deemed insulting by at least few Native Americans.
Carroll presented his case for the exclusive "jail" by asserting that "people are afraid of the homeless." He's not wrong about that. But his later claim that "all homeless are criminals" is way off base. There but for the grace of God go any of us, including Mr. Carroll. While some homeless people do want the public to "help them this and help them that," as Carroll said, many others are victims of circumstances beyond their control: Divorce, loss of job, a death in the family, or in an alarming number of cases, pandemic-related problems.
Catron, who understands the homeless problem as well as anyone and who has earnestly searched for solutions, disagreed: "It is not illegal to be in poverty." Carroll asked how many times her front door had been "kicked down," adding that his house was broken into twice and that he was robbed 14 times in 2011. The Daily Press must have overlooked most of those police reports, although a former staffer did write that copper and other items were stolen from Carroll in 2011, and the thief was subsequently charged with the crime. That man has a substantial record, with the most recent listing being pursuit of child support. What the records don't show is whether he is, or was, homeless.
Many homeless suffer from addictions, and when asked about that, Catron pointed out police are arresting those who are obviously impaired. But with the jail's limitation of 10 days' incarceration, these folks are put behind bars and then get out, only to reoffend. It's clear that shoving them in cells isn't achieving anything. And since most criminals have roofs over their heads, any implication that the homeless should be singled out for their own "jail" comes off as prejudice.
Thank the Lord this isn't Maricopa County, Arizona, and someone like Joe Arpaio isn't running the show, so a jail with a foundation in bigotry won't be built in Phoenix Park, or anywhere else. City officials are working on ways to help ameliorate the homeless problem, and from what we can tell, their plans are far more compassionate than treating them like hardened felons.
