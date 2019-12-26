Sometimes, what the Supreme Court of the United States doesn't do is just as important as what it does do. That's the case with with its Dec. 16 action – or rather, lack of action – because it will force cities to come up with creative ideas for dealing with the homeless.
The case originated in Boise, Idaho, where officials had essentially tried to criminalize homelessness by making it illegal for people to sleep in public places or camp there. More than a decade earlier, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals had ruled the repeated citations against homeless people who were sleeping outside were unconstitutional. Even though Boise city officials had changed its more rigid ordinance to require tickets only when all local shelters were full, the 9th Circuit still struck it down as "cruel and unusual punishment."
An attorney representing Boise pointed out the 9th Circuit decision hurts people it's supposed to protect, because allowing homeless people carte blanche could "threaten public health and safety." Indeed, it could – if the homeless commit crimes that harm other people or property. The rub is, "public property" is at least theoretically "owned" by homeless Americans, just as much as it is owned by those of us who are lucky enough to have warm places to sleep.
SCOTUS, by refusing to hear the case, let the 9th Circuit's ruling stand. The justices are thereby sending a message: Cities can't take punitive action against the destitute, even if their presence creates unsightly encampments or annoys passersby. It's bound to be met with ambivalence across the land, especially since homeless populations have exploded in some areas, and they sometimes harass others for money. The question is, when does vagrancy go from a nuisance to a threat?
Few Cherokee County residents haven't noticed the problem in our own backyard. People are loitering on street corners, asking others they encounter for money or food. Some officials say homeless people are being transported here from other areas, because of Cherokee County's generosity and its availability of services. The Day Center, the Men's Shelter, the CARE Food Pantry, Hope House – all these entities work to help people who are down on their luck.
It's worse elsewhere. Nearly a quarter of the country's homeless live in Los Angeles, and the numbers rose by 16% there just last year. Many city leaders have no idea how to handle the problem. Taxpayers don't want to shoulder the burden of creating housing facilities; polls have shown that many Americans believe charities and churches should pick up the tab. But the concern is that fewer people will donate to charities, since most people don't earn enough money to hit the $25,000 threshold required to use donations as write-offs.
It's becoming obvious that Americans are going to have to increasingly be their brothers' keepers. The growing homelessness problem speaks to the fact that the U.S. economy isn't as robust as some would have us believe. Wages have been stagnant for years, while housing costs have steadily risen; many people work two or three jobs but still can't afford roofs over their heads.
Mayor Sue Catron has talked about this issue many times, and she's been asking for suggestions from the public on how to deal with what may be a permanent situation here and elsewhere. It will behoove us to put our thinking caps on and discuss, as a community, what we need, and how to fund it. The "cruel and unusual" way isn't an option, even with conservative justices on the bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.