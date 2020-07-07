Last week, Northeastern Health System, formerly Tahlequah City Hospital, declared that all front-line employees and most patients would have to wear masks. Cherokee Nation Health already had that mandate. And on Tuesday afternoon, the mayor of Stilwell - where COVID-19 cases are higher than those in Cherokee County - announced mask wearing in public would be required.
As of July 1, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered masks to be worn in public. Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum last week issued that rule for all employees of restaurants and bars. And even in states where mask-wearing is anathema, amusement parks and other large-scale operations put in place strict regulations about temperature taking, social distancing, and facial coverings.
There's a growing school of thought that certain states, in their rush to reopen their economies, did so too quickly. Those states are now experiencing alarming spikes in the COVID-19 virus, and most of it has been attributed to crowded areas like bars and large indoor social gatherings. No link has thus far been made to surges due to protests - including those demanding a reopening - since they are mainly outdoors and participants typically wear masks.
With Oklahoma among those experiencing a serious uptick in cases, should Gov. Kevin Stitt force constituents to wear masks in public? That depends on the advice he's getting. Though the vast majority of participants on the Daily Press Facebook timeline favor some degree of mandated mask-wearing, a vocal minority feels such a rule would trample on their liberties. Others are skeptical the masks do any good, and some are convinced this pandemic has been blown way out of proportion.
There are no scientists on the Daily Press staff, and no medical doctors. But we're good at processing evidence, and the best available is that wearing masks could mitigate the spread of the virus - which despite rumors to the contrary, has a mortality rate far higher than the average, run-of-the-mill flu.
What would be a good idea is for local businesses to give customers as much information as possible. A sign that states, "Our employees are required to wear masks" - just like those in bathrooms of restaurants, stating employees must wash their hands - could go a long way toward making leery patrons feel comfortable. The same could be true for businesses like Costco, which require customers to wear facial coverings and have signs stating all customers and employees must wear them. On the flip side, a business with a sign stating, "We do not require masks" could also have advantages, signaling to anti-mask clientele that their bare faces are welcome within.
At this point, most Oklahomans must decide for themselves how they will behave in public - how much risk they're willing to take, and how much risk they're willing to put upon others. But as with almost anything else, honesty is always the best policy. Therefore, we commend NHS and CNHS for stepping forward with these protocols - erring on the side of caution, so to speak - even though that move won't be popular with everyone.
