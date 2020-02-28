Despite the comparatively progressive slant that's long been endemic to Tahlequah, Cherokee County has some negative traits. Especially in the outlying areas, some folks have a cavalier attitude about their own health and the well-being of others. Many aren't especially environmentally conscious, and see no problem with dumping their trash in hollows, along roadsides, and in neighbors' driveways.
Cherokee County has a dumping problem of another kind: Far too many residents have no compunction about leaving behind their family pets when they move, or simply get tired of the responsibility. That's why the public should be so grateful that Humane Society of Cherokee County volunteers are tirelessly at work to find "forever homes" for abandoned dogs and cats.
A two-part series by Renee Fite, which kicked off in the Feb. 27 TDP and culminates today, describes how the organization has evolved here over the years. It started out as an affiliate of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, then switched to Saving Pets Of Tahlequah, and finally reincorporated into HSCC. Volunteers have come and gone over the years, which at times threatened the group's survival. But there has always been a core of - pardon the pun! - dogged advocates like Evelyn Gravitt.
So many have worked behind the scenes, contributing their time and money to create shelters for these animals. And people who work directly with the animals often say that while they may understand a few cases wherein animals had to be left behind, for the most part, there's no excuse for abandonment. These faithful, loving animals don't understand why their previous families no longer wanted them.
An invaluable HSCC service is its low-cost spay and neuter clinics. Low-income individuals often would like to have pets, but can't afford to pay for the procedure to keep them from bringing more unwanted animals into the world. This service not only opens doors to other loving homes, but it helps cut down on the stray problem that has long plagued this area.
Anyone looking for a pet should consider adoption from HSCC, instead of paying hundreds or thousands of dollars for a pure-breed cat or dog. Many people who have had both say the pure-breeds tend to have more genetic flaws and health problems, and can be high-strung or aloof. On the other hand, abandoned animals embraced by "adoptive parents" seem more intelligent, as well as affectionate and eager to please - perhaps because they understand what has happened, and are grateful to the humans in their "forever homes."
Area residents looking for a charitable organization to support can't go wrong with HSCC. The mission is noble, the volunteers are committed, and the lives saved are countless. It is said that the mark of an individual's character is how he treats other people, but how he treats animals is just as much an indicator. Those who sacrifice their time and energy for animals are truly tending to the "least of these," which makes them a cut above the rest.
Thank you, HSCC, for doing what you do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.