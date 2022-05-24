Area restaurants are coming off the hard edge of the pandemic, and now, more than ever, they need the community's support. And TDP is here to help.
Several years ago, we began experimenting with a reader reward program. The aim was to thank readers, but not in the way we saw fit. Rather, we listened to what readers said would be the best way to show our appreciation to them. Enter the dine out for a discount project.
The deal is quite simple, and it ties into our 2022 dining guide. That’s part of our quarterly the scene mini magazine, Each with its own unique theme. The first product of the year revolves around area food and festivals centering on cuisine.
The concept is simple and very popular. Participants pay $15 for a $25 gift certificate. In two cases, the certificates are for a smaller amount and cost even less. Although only one certificate may be used at a time with participating restaurants, customers can buy as many as they please. And they are only available at our office at 106 W. 2nd St. in Tahlequah.
This year, 16 local restaurants are taking part in the program. Those include: Sam & Ella’s, The Branch, Napoli’s, Cantina Bravo, Kroner and Baer, Ruby's, El Vaquero, El Molcajete, Las Maracas, Boom-A-Rang, Del Rancho, Linney Breaux’s, Bryant’s Donuts, Double Barrel BBQ, Emery’s Grill, and Vidalia’s.
These are some of the best restaurants in the region, each with mouthwatering dishes you won’t find anywhere else. Who can resist a Rock Island Red Pizza from Sam & Ella’s? Or how About a strawberry malt and a mammoth chicken fried steak sandwich from Del Rancho? Or maybe a sumptuous sandwich featuring Ruby’s incredible homemade bread? Or perhaps a hotdog from Vidalia’s, or boudin balls from Linney Breaux’s?
By now, your mouth is probably watering, and for good reason, and you can’t beat these discounts. Certificates are slated to go on sale, while supplies last, beginning Friday, May 27, at 9 a.m. And while you’re in the office, ask for the latest copy of The Scene. It’s all part of what we do For a readers and advertisers.
Have suggestions for the next go round, or want to participate yourself? Contact Heather Ruotolo or Joe Mack at our office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.
