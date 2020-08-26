Hypocrisy is an ever-growing problem in this country, as can be seen with the recent case of Jerry Falwell Jr.
This supposed bastion of Christianity was literally caught with his fly open. He posted on social media a sexually charged photo of himself and his wife's assistant, claiming a drink he was holding was nonalcoholic. That might be the type of thing passed off as a fraternity prank, if it weren't for the fact that Falwell has been leading Liberty University, where alcohol and sexual peccadilloes run against the institution's code of conduct.
But that's not all. Falwell's wife apparently had an affair with what's being described as a "pool boy" the Falwells met and with whom they formed a business partnership. The relationship was strange, for sure, although Falwell has denied a Reuters story indicating he had watched his wife having sex with this young man. Reuters stands by the story, having been privy to evidence provided by Giancarlo Granda.
Falwell was one of the first evangelicals out of the gate to endorse Donald Trump for president, although that act prompted an executive committee member of the university to resign in protest. Falwell likely would've been on the roster for the Republican National Convention, but mercifully for loyal members of the GOP, eruption of the scandal precluded that.
And on goes the list of sordid behavior. Falwell commented in 2015 that California residents needed concealed-carry permits to "end those Muslims before they walked in killing" – as if young, white, purportedly "Christian" American men don't make up the lion's share of terrorism-related killings in this country. The outcry over a tweet earlier this year of a face mask depicting a Ku Klux Klan operative, and another in blackface, forced an apology out of him.
Students, faculty and board members called for Falwell's resignation, and early reports suggested he conceded to that, but then walked it back, and then agreed again to call it quits. Ultimately, he agreed to slink away with a meager $10.5 million compensation package, to cap off his $1.25 million annual salary.
Something is wrong with this picture. "Christian" leaders should not get dirty rich doing dirty deeds.
Before Falwell waved the white flag, a university executive asked for "prayer" for its leadership – presumably including Falwell – "as we walk with the Lord through this stormy time of transition." No one can be sure whom Falwell's been walking with lately, but his actions would suggest it's not "the Lord" to whom he claims fealty. Although the man can be credited with bringing Liberty University out of the financial doldrums by currying favor with big-ticket donors, that might have cost him something he'd rather not pay.
Meanwhile, on the sidelines, millions of Americans have doubts about the sincerity of high-profile Christians, which often leads them to eschew all aspects of the faith. When they read about countless priests and pastors molesting children, televangelists living in 30-room mansions, and religious leaders engaging in sexual behavior that such "men of God" would publicly decry as perverted, who can blame the Doubting Thomases?
It's long past time for people like Falwell, of whatever denomination, to be kicked to the curb. Their flocks are better off being tended by shepherds who aren't neck-deep in controversy, and who aren't bent on racking up all seven of the "deadly sins." Many Americans yearn to return to the faith of their youth, but bad examples such as these are driving them away.
