Every holiday season, law enforcement officials make an urgent plea to people in their communities. They warn folks to be vigilant to avoid falling prey to the scammers that pop up in droves this time of the year. And every year, they must deal with victims, some of whom may have lost everything they have because they believed a line handed them by a thief.
Social media has exacerbated the problem, and it doesn't take great powers of observation to see this. In the days leading up to Christmas, bad players have stepped up their game, making last-minute bids to get money from an unsuspecting public. They promise overnight delivery, the best rates, no-hassle returns, and more. The trouble is, most of them are lying – and there's not much their "customers" can do about it.
For example, Facebook users can scratch the surface of the scammers by going onto their pages and scrolling down until they see a seemingly innocuous come-on from an "advertiser." The most prevalent of these seem to be women's clothing, online gaming, or children's toys, although blurbs for erectile dysfunction are also common. Facebook and other social media have algorithms that track users to determine the ads to which they're most likely to respond. Those ads then pop up on the timelines of their respective users.
Most of the time, the clothing ads aren't from a known source like Macy's. Beautiful sweaters will be peddled by an entity called "Uniblatish" – something most folks have never heard of. Facebook allows the user to "hide" ads, and to give a reason why – redundant, irrelevant, etc. – or to "block" them due to their offensive, violent or potentially dishonest nature. But most people know by now that reporting an ad as "misleading or scam" will not get rid of it permanently. The exact same sweater, using the exact same graphics, will show up on another ad, from a company named "Quravotin" or "Rashamadingdong" or "Kashyyyk."
Ordering from an obscure company may or may not result in a product, which may or may not be of reasonable quality, and which may or may not be returnable. And the company may or may not exist tomorrow, but it's a good bet it will turn up in a few weeks as "Maakringohofot." Trusting social media entities to police their advertisers is an exercise in futility. They may try, but the genie is out of that particular bottle, and these behemoth corporations don't even have the means of assuring honesty, any more than they can – at the moment – prevent people from posting lies masquerading as "news." They are not held to the same legal standards as traditional media.
If you want to be safe, buy locally. You can get your gift on time, and you can see it and touch it before you buy it. Your friendly local merchants will replace a defective product or even let the recipients of gifts exchange them if they already have one, it doesn't fit, or they just don't like the item. Most will give refunds.
Follow the cardinal rule espoused every year by local law enforcement officials, and by a succession of district attorneys: "If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is." And these days, there's another: "If the name of the business sounds weird, it's probably a scam."
