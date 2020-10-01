On Monday, the City of Tulsa will begin removing the Black Lives Matter mural painted on a street in the Greenwood District on Juneteenth of this year. And that's a shame.
A permit was never secured for the painting, which technically made it illegal. But certain consideration should be given to the fact that for so long, Black lives did not matter in Tulsa – and that's why the Tulsa Race Riots happened, and the ensuing murder and mayhem were given tacit approval by the rest of the citizenry.
Few Oklahomans who are middle-aged are older can remember learning the history of the riots, because by and large, that terrible aspect of Oklahoma's past wasn't taught. It wasn't necessarily the fault of teachers; they were at the mercy of textbooks, which were chosen by administrators, who are answerable to school boards. And many boards in those days were peopled with individuals who either didn't think the riots worth mentioning, or didn't want students to think too much about them. Otherwise, they might want to blame someone for the tragedy – and that "someone" might be the collective White society of Tulsa, and the rest of the state.
The city found a handy excuse for removing the mural. A mill and overlay project already on tap for a portion of Greenwood Avenue provided cover. That's supposedly part of a "routine maintenance" effort, paid for through the 2014 Improve Our Tulsa General Obligation Bond. But the truth is, certain people were offended by the mural and thus exerted influence to force its removal – particularly because it went up literally in the 11th hour before President Trump's nearby rally.
Regardless of the ostensibly suspect timing, it's worth noting that Juneteenth – which marks the Emancipation Proclamation freeing the slaves – was being celebrated long before Trump decided to drop in. It's also worth noting that a community whose residents embrace special types of art should have its collective opinions considered by the powers that be. Indeed, a similar thing happened not long ago in Tahlequah, except the paintings in question weren't necessarily racially charged.
Not all wealthy White patrons wanted the mural removed. Noted philanthropist and billionaire businessman George Kaiser, who chairs the BOK Financial Corp., was among those calling for compromise. After the refurbishment, he wanted all of Tulsa to recognize the historic significance of this area, and to acknowledge the racial injustice perpetrated against the "Black Wall Street." He suggested a historical marker, and pointed out that under the "government speech doctrine," no "alternate expressions" would be mandated. That's significant, because many of the loudest complainers wanted a "Blue Lives Matter" mural to counter the BLM one.
Whether city officials will listen to this benefactor who has given so much to Tulsa remains unclear for now. Much of the response is likely political, since Republicans hold sway in Tulsa and most of Oklahoma, and Kaiser is known for contributing far more money to Democratic politicians and causes than GOP ones. But it's high time this state – and especially Tulsa – acknowledged the truth of its past, and made efforts at reparations. A mural or marker, after all, is not the same thing as blanket checks for all those whose ancestors were affected by injustice.
