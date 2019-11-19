'Tis the season – and although some features Cherokee County residents are used to enjoying in the run-up to the Christmas holiday are no longer available, others may be taking their place. Or some old traditions may be worth a second look.
For several years now, Renee Fite has collected a number of seasonal events for readers, and we generally publish this the weekend after Thanksgiving. She always includes not just events in Cherokee County, but those in outlying areas as well. We even feature a few special events in the Tulsa area. Christmas lights displays, appearances of Santa, parades, giveaways – all create potential opportunities for fun with the family.
Though this time of year is the most joyful for many people, for others, it creates a bleak sense of depression. Folks who don't have relatives nearby, or who have been shrugged off by family and friends, will suffer the most. That would include the homeless population, residents of nursing homes, and people whose political or religious views make them pariahs among those who are supposed to love them the most.
Anyone who has extra time on his or her hands should consider donating it to those who have no one else. Just a brief visit could make all the difference in the world. For most people – especially the elderly – time is the greatest gift that can be offered. Older folks don't need possessions; they need companionship and precious memories to hold in their hearts.
The holiday season should also be a time for giving to the less fortunate – and that's especially true for those who trumpet the "reason for the season," the person for whom Christmas was named. It's a bit hypocritical to overlook and ignore the needy – or worse yet, disparage them – when Christ himself was all about giving preference to "the least of these." As described in the Gospels, Christ didn't place conditions upon helping those who need it; he merely commanded that it be done. Donating to a toy drive, a local charitable institution, or even a school can make great strides in fulfilling spiritual obligations and bringing happiness into other lives.
Especially during the holiday season, it's important to get involved in the community, and stay that way. All Cherokee County residents should make it a point to attend at least one event, whether it be one of the local Christmas parades; a neighborhood lights display; a musical at a local church; a party at a neighborhood pub; or concerts and pageantry at one of the schools or Northeastern State University. You're almost guaranteed to get a blessing, and to leave the event feeling better than you did when you first arrived at the location.
Be sure and check out Renee's extensive reporting next weekend on what's happening around you, and stay tuned to the Daily Press otherwise for more stories on special events. Then get off your couch, get dressed, and check it out. You'll be glad you did, and so will everyone around you!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.