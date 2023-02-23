A number of Cherokee County residents have commented, with some degree of trepidation, about what seems to be an increase in impaired drivers on the roads, both due to alcohol consumption and drug usage. The only data available would show arrests on those charges, not for those who escape the watchful eyes of law enforcement officers.
But there's more to the story than meets the eye, and these facts merit careful consideration before the vote comes up next month to legalize recreational marijuana.
First of all, many of those arrested for DUI over the past several years have been repeat offenders - and many of them aren't the typical troublemakers. Some are - or were at one time - leading citizens. It's clear that these folks are addicts; otherwise, they'd be embarrassed when their names repeatedly come up in public reports or over the scanner, and they'd learn their lesson. Others, though, have nothing better to do than spend their lives with their heads in a bottle, or in the powder. They'll get arrested, have the proverbial "three hots and a cot" for a few days, then be released on their own recognizance or bond out.
As former Sheriff Norman Fisher once said, if they locked up all the "drunks and druggies" until they get their day in court, we'd need to build a jail facility 10 times the size of the one we have now. And that goes to a second point: Addicts create a backlog of cases that courts have difficulty finding time to process.
The Supreme Court's McGirt ruling might have taken some of the weight off of the state, but someone who is "arrested on tribal charges" for DUI won't necessarily go to the front of the Cherokee Nation's justice system line when there are other more heinous cases needing attention from the Attorney General's Office, and certainly from federal prosecutors. So lower-level drug- and alcohol-related cases could go down any one of several rabbit holes, at least temporarily.
These people need help, or their addictions are going to cause unthinkable harm on the rest of us. But few want to talk about it, much less do anything about it. Ironically, while many area residents are focused on homelessness, they aren't as concerned about finding resources to deal with addiction - a problem that plagues many "unhoused" people, as well as those who remain functional members of society.
A few local churches may be taking matters into their own hands. Other congregations should follow suit, and instead of focusing on the "sins" of homosexuality, abortion, extramarital sex and other social issues, they could focus on the collective "sin" all of us commit when we turn our faces from "the least of these."
Decriminalizing marijuana is a good idea, in terms of the private use of individuals who don't intend to get behind the wheel. No one should care what others do in the privacy of their own homes, unless that activity can harm others. Driving while stoned falls into the latter category.
The dilemma could be enhanced by legalized recreational marijuana, but somehow, that seems doubtful. Those who are determined to endanger others are already doing it, laws notwithstanding.
Regardless of the election's outcome, local residents should stop ignoring the hazards of public impairment. Otherwise, it will only get worse.
