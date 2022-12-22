Here's a prediction: Former President Donald Trump will not spend a moment behind bars. People at his level of society rarely do -- and that would include Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden, for those who are convinced they did something wrong, despite the dearth of evidence.
It might surprise some conservatives to learn that some progressives would just as soon see Hunter prosecuted for something - anything - so the country can get on with its collective life. But the evidence isn't clear that he did anything wrong - or at least, that he did anything more wrong than Trump's kids, or any other scions of influential people. All have used or abused their status. Similarly, despite the apparently eternal yelping about Benghazi, nothing can be legally pinned on Hillary, unless it's poor judgment. Even the families of the four who died would like to see that red herring laid to rest.
The ambivalence many progressives feel about the Bidens has a counterpart among true philosophical conservatives. Some will never lose their loyalty to Trump, no matter what evidence of wrongdoing oozes out of the woodwork. And it's not necessarily because they don't believe the evidence; they don't care what he does, because they identify with his persona.
Folks who hew to classical conservative values, and the stated philosophies of the founders, would like to see someone like Liz Cheney or Mitt Romney lead the Republican Party. Those would be Republicans of the party's nature from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. But many of the "Dixie Democrats" have shifted allegiance to the GOP in recent years, and have taken with them their "values" of suspicion, fear, prejudice, and a feeling that American society has bypassed them and left them in the trenches. On the latter, they are correct.
In other words, Republicans and Democrats are much alike, albeit it from different ends of the spectrum. Both parties have a mix of extremists, whether ignorant or enlightened, as well as a number of people who just want to compromise and move forward. Many of their concerns are the same: economy, education, the environment. Paradoxically, they tend to choose leaders who are rife with ineptitude, greed and fanaticism - a dangerous combination. On the grand scale, both parties seem incapable of choosing true leaders, and have instead gravitated toward flamboyance and outrageousness. And until someone does something to curtail this behavior, this country is going to fall further behind in the dust of others.
Trump won't do hard time, and if by some miracle he did, his prediction that his fans will rise up in violent protest will probably come to fruition. But something has to be done to show presidents they are not above the law, nor are their families. The evidence is overwhelming that he was deeply involved in the riot at the U.S. Capitol, as anyone who listened to testimony from his own staff must admit. It's just that some adherents approve of what happened Jan. 6, and are misguided enough to deem it patriotism.
Apologists suggest Trump didn't mean for things to get that far out of hand - that for him, it was just another bit of the theater he has relied on for so many years to keep him in the spotlight. Nevertheless, action should be taken to at least preclude him from seeking the presidency again. Most Republicans are ready to move on, and they still have time to pick a worthy successor. For that matter, so do the Democrats.
