Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected today and tonight behind an Arctic cold front with wind chills 20 to 30 degrees below zero by Friday morning. For the Winter Weather Advisory, mixed precipitation will quickly transition to snow behind the front. Total snow accumulations generally 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts along the Oklahoma, Kansas border and in the higher terrain of far northwest Arkansas. A light glaze of ice will initially be possible due to a brief period of freezing rain which could flash freeze roads making travel dangerous. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 4 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could significantly impact travel, especially where freezing rain initially develops. Cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Near blizzard conditions will briefly be possible behind the front with greatly reduced visibilities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Arkansas, for the latest road conditions call 1-800-245- 1672 or go to idrivearkansas.com. In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call 1-844-465-4997 or go to okRoads.org. &&