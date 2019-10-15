Back in 2016, the Tahlequah City Council took what then was considered a bold step in this region of the country, and voted to change the celebration of Columbus Day to Indigenous People's Day. Then-Mayor Jason Nichols, himself a Cherokee Nation citizen, said he was proud Tahlequah was on the cutting edge of this movement - one of the first two cities in Oklahoma to do this.
Now, in 2019, Indigenous Peoples Day is almost a foregone conclusion. In these parts, reference to Columbus Day is rare anymore, and then, only in a disparaging fashion. And that's as it should be, since this is the home to the largest Native tribe in the United States - and one that suffered greatly at the hands of a government that evolved from European explorers' "landing" on this continent.
History books are being rewritten to tell the truth about what was, in essence, another wave of genocide. At the time Tahlequah made its decision, Nichols credited Cole Hogner with pushing the effort forward. Hogner is a founding member of the Indigenous Peoples Alliance of Oklahoma. Also on board for the change were Northeastern State University, with its roots deeply embedded in the story of the Cherokee Nation, and many local businesses.
Some white folks - many of whom were descended from the Europeans who crossed the Atlantic and decimated Native populations - took umbrage, at first. It seemed to them that Natives were trying to "wipe out" Caucasians whose forebearers had been here for hundreds of years. And when a few radical Natives yelled at them, "Go back to Europe!" it didn't help. After all, many Natives have European blood running through their veins, too. If Europeans returned to the countries from whence their ancestors came, what "part" of those Natives would they take back with them?
But that wasn't the goal, nor was an attempt to be "politically correct." Natives were intent on educating the rest of the population. They wanted an acknowledgement that to their people, Columbus was no hero; he and those who accompanied him on his voyages were usurpers, murderers, rapists and thieves. Native peoples were here thousands of years, possibly millennia, before the "pink-skinned, hairy short people" - as some of the Northeastern tribes described Europeans - came over. The very concept of land "ownership" - alien to Natives, who shared the bounty endowed by the Creator - changed drastically when Europeans "settled" the continent.
Retrieving long-suppressed facts is not part of the "liberal" agenda, as a few still grouse. In Tahlequah and elsewhere in Oklahoma, celebrations were held Monday to honor the real story of this land. Many were low-key, and almost all welcomed and embraced people who don't hold CDIB cards or have genetic tests to prove some type of lineage. And perhaps perversely, people of other races have once again benefited from the "holiday" - by getting a day off from work. So while Columbus Day might not be the official reason, they lost nothing by the switch.
As we said in 2016, the City Council's action didn't strip the status from that day, nor did it force recognition of Indigenous Peoples Day upon any business or other institution that chose to pay homage to Columbus instead. But it did make a powerful and long-awaited statement about justice in this country, and turned a spotlight on who really did "discover" the landmass.
It's about time. People of goodwill can only hope it will be a catalyst to unearth other long-buried truths.
