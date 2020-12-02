An article appearing earlier this week in the New York Times detailed the stark realities the newspaper industry is facing. Bigger publications like the Times and the Washington Post are thriving during the pandemic, and have made good use of their websites to draw in new and old readers alike. But for many smaller papers, the struggle for survival is real, and it's getting worse.
That's why consumers of information should do their part to make sure the Fourth Estate remains alive, strong, and effective.
Tahlequah residents - those who care about local news presented in an objective, thorough manner - are luckier than those in some other areas. The Tahlequah Daily Press has continued its community coverage, and since Cherokee County has a higher degree of literacy and attention to current events than many cities its size, we still have a solid if small base and are not in imminent danger of closing. But other towns have seen their staff sizes reduced to the point that adequate coverage isn't possible. And dozens of newspapers across the country have closed their doors, just this year alone.
TDP is a private business, not a charity - and when we receive money from an advertiser or reader, that person can be assured of getting something of value in return. But TDP, like most other papers its size, also relies on other entities to supplement our coverage, especially when it comes to enterprise and investigative pieces. To assist with that, independent, nonprofit sources have sprung up in this state and others, and they have proved themselves to be critical resources for people who really want to know what's going on in the world around them. That's especially true when it comes to politics, because as community newspapers die, many politicians will increasingly be up to no good, funneling taxpayer dollars into their own interests and lying to trusting constituents about it.
Two of these investigative entities worth your time and money are Oklahoma Watch and The Frontier. Many readers have taken note of their material on our website, and have expressed their appreciation for its access. A few have also been critical, claiming these are "liberal" outfits. Quite frankly, however, that's a lie; those who are critical simply don't like the truth, since it doesn't fit their preconceived notions and bolster their own opinions, however erroneous they may be. The truth is neither liberal nor conservative; it simply is.
If truth matters to you, then so does journalism, because that's how the truth is disseminated in a manner the average American can absorb and understand. And if it matters, so should community newspapers, and the independent investigative groups that we rely on to do the deep work we can't always get to. If accurate information is important, other outlets that need your help are National Public Radio, and the Public Broadcasting System. It's easy to tell they're on the level, because liberals think they give too much air time to conservatives, and conservatives think the liberals hold sway. When you ruffle everyone's feathers, you're probably doing the right thing.
In the next few weeks, TDP will be offering suggestions on local charities that desperately need your help. We also urge you to do your part to make sure information is available to the public, rather than ground under the heels of authoritarian politicians who want their version of the "facts" to be the only ones you have access to. Don't let that happen.
