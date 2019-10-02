Oklahomans have made it clear that they want criminal justice reform, at the voting booth and elsewhere. And increasingly, so are Americans in general, with a growing number declaring their opposition to for-profit prisons. And the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board's recent announcement that it will begin explaining why it is denying parole to inmates is seen as part of that evolving process.
Beginning last month, the board said it would voluntarily clarify to inmates both why they were denied their freedom, and what they could do to increase the chances of getting it in the future. It's part of a "national best practice," one of the board members said.
According to a recent report by CNHI Oklahoma Capitol Bureau Chief Janelle Stecklein, the five areas to be cited for denial of parole are: aggravating factors of the original crime, including parole protests; disruptive prison behavior; failure to engage in recommended programming; inmate needs to spend more time without misconduct or increasing programming efforts; and continued risk to the public. These considerations should improve consistency, the board said.
Encouraging positive behavior and participation in programs aimed at reform are the overall goals. This is the right direction for the board to take, especially since in most cases, prison time is supposedly considered to be corrective in nature, rather than punitive. After all, except in the most heinous crimes, prisoners are expected to eventually rejoin society as productive members. How can they do that without the proper training and incentives?
Though it's difficult for law-abiding citizens to understand, many inmates - especially repeat offenders - don't know where to draw the line on their behavior. Getting into a shouting match with a fellow prisoner, for example, might not seem like the type of offense that would prohibit parole - especially when that type of behavior seems to be the norm in "civil" society these days. Prisoners have a right to know what they've done wrong so they can at least try to change their ways - and if they don't do that, they pay the consequences.
Oklahoma has the highest incarceration rate in the country. That's not because we have more evildoers, either. It's because people have often been put behind bars for unreasonable periods of time for nonviolent crimes. It stands to reason in such cases that, without proper guidance, these prisoners could become institutionalized, and fall into worse patterns than they followed to get them into trouble in the first place.
It seems to take longer for elected officials to accept the will of the people than it does to the voters themselves. For far too long, this state's elected officials and their hand-picked appointees have followed their own agendas, rather than those of the citizens they're supposed to serve. Any action that can be taken to improve the odds of success for an inmate upon his or her reintroduction to society is good for every Oklahoman.
Not only should this improve public safety and the well-being of correctional facility employees, it will improve the state's reputation.
